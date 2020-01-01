SUI（SUI）代幣經濟學
SUI（SUI）資訊
Sui Network是一個基於區塊鏈的平台，目的是讓數字資產所有權變得高速、保密、安全且普及。它採用了一種名為Move的用戶友好編程語言，用於創建和管理複雜的資產類型和邏輯。 Sui Network的核心特性包括可擴展性、安全性和動態資產模型。通過水平擴展，即便在需求高峰期，交易費用也能保持較低且穩定。
SUI（SUI）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 SUI（SUI）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
SUI（SUI）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 SUI 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with a native token, SUI, designed for network security, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. The total maximum supply is 10 billion SUI.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: All 10 billion SUI tokens were minted at genesis.
- Unlocking: Tokens are subject to various vesting and unlocking schedules depending on allocation category. There is no ongoing inflation; all supply is distributed via unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Max Supply
|Unlocking Details
|Community Reserve
|50%
|~29.6% unlocked at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly unlocks for 6.9 years
|Early Contributors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 17.8% unlock, followed by monthly unlocks for 6 years
|Investors (Series A & B)
|14%
|Series A: 1-year cliff, 69.4% unlock, then 1 year monthly vesting
Series B: 1-year cliff, 33.3% unlock, then 2 years monthly vesting
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|6-month cliff, then linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years
|Community Access Program & Testers
|6%
|~28.6% unlocked at TGE, then linear monthly unlocks for 13 months
|Stake Subsidies
|~3.5%
|~3.51% unlocked at TGE, rest unlocks monthly for 7 years
|Undisclosed Recipient
|~52.2%
|5.22B SUI scheduled for unlock after 2030 (details undisclosed)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fees are split between validators (computation) and a Storage Fund (long-term validator rewards).
- Staking: SUI holders can stake tokens to operate validators or delegate to validators, earning rewards from transaction fees and, initially, from a reward subsidy pool.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community programs.
- Liquidity Provision: SUI is used for creating trading pools (e.g., DeepBook), with fees paid in SUI.
- Governance: While not yet active, SUI is intended for future governance participation.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to cliffs (periods with no unlocks) followed by linear or monthly unlocks.
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator operation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
- Withdrawal Penalties: Early withdrawal from staking may incur penalties, redistributed to other stakers.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlocks: At mainnet launch (TGE), a portion of each allocation is unlocked instantly.
- Cliffs: Ranging from 1 month (Community Reserve) to 1 year (Early Contributors, Investors).
- Linear/Monthly Unlocks: After cliffs, tokens unlock monthly over periods ranging from 13 months (Community Access) to 7 years (Stake Subsidies).
- Long-Term Vesting: Some allocations (notably the undisclosed recipient) are locked until after 2030.
Example Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Cliff Period
|Initial Unlock
|Monthly Unlock Duration
|Notable Details
|Community Reserve
|1 month
|~29.6%
|6.9 years
|Managed by Sui Foundation
|Early Contributors
|1 year
|17.8%
|6 years
|Series A Investors
|1 year
|69.4%
|1 year
|Series B Investors
|1 year
|33.3%
|2 years
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|6 months
|0%
|6.5 years
|Community Access
|None
|~28.6%
|13 months
|Stake Subsidies
|None
|~3.51%
|7 years
|Undisclosed Recipient
|>7 years
|0%
|After 2030
|5.22B SUI, details undisclosed
Historical and Future Unlocks
- 2024: Major unlocks for private investors and team, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation.
- 2025: Continued monthly unlocks for all major categories.
- 2030+: Some allocations remain locked until after 2030, ensuring a long-term, gradual increase in circulating supply.
Implications and Analysis
- Gradual Unlocks: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term ecosystem growth.
- Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community and ecosystem, supporting grants, development, and user incentives.
- Staking and Security: Staking rewards and penalties encourage active participation and network security.
- Transparency: While most allocations and schedules are public, a significant portion (undisclosed recipient) remains opaque, which may warrant further scrutiny.
Summary Table: SUI Token Allocation & Unlocking
|Category
|% of Supply
|Cliff
|Initial Unlock
|Unlock Period
|Notes
|Community Reserve
|50%
|1 month
|~29.6%
|6.9 years (monthly)
|Sui Foundation managed
|Early Contributors
|20%
|1 year
|17.8%
|6 years (monthly)
|Investors (A & B)
|14%
|1 year
|69.4%/33.3%
|1-2 years (monthly)
|Series A/B different schedules
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|6 months
|0%
|6.5 years (monthly)
|Community Access/Testers
|6%
|None
|~28.6%
|13 months (monthly)
|Stake Subsidies
|~3.5%
|None
|~3.51%
|7 years (monthly)
|Undisclosed Recipient
|~52.2%
|>7 years
|0%
|After 2030
|Details undisclosed
Key Takeaways
- Sui’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, ecosystem growth, and network security.
- Unlocking is phased and diversified across stakeholders, with the largest allocations supporting the community and ecosystem.
- The presence of a large, undisclosed allocation post-2030 is a notable caveat for transparency.
All data current as of July 2025. For the most up-to-date details, refer to official Sui Foundation releases and Messari research.
SUI（SUI）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 SUI（SUI）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 SUI 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
SUI 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 SUI 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 SUI 代幣的實時價格吧！
