SUI（SUI）代幣經濟學

深入了解 SUI（SUI），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
USD

SUI（SUI）資訊

Sui Network是一個基於區塊鏈的平台，目的是讓數字資產所有權變得高速、保密、安全且普及。它採用了一種名為Move的用戶友好編程語言，用於創建和管理複雜的資產類型和邏輯。 Sui Network的核心特性包括可擴展性、安全性和動態資產模型。通過水平擴展，即便在需求高峰期，交易費用也能保持較低且穩定。

幣種官網：
https://sui.io/
幣種白皮書：
https://docs.sui.io/
區塊查詢：
https://suiexplorer.com/

SUI（SUI）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 SUI（SUI）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 12.78B
$ 12.78B$ 12.78B
總供應量：
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
流通量：
$ 3.46B
$ 3.46B$ 3.46B
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 36.99B
$ 36.99B$ 36.99B
最高價：
$ 5.82
$ 5.82$ 5.82
最低價：
$ 0.36434978773897353
$ 0.36434978773897353$ 0.36434978773897353
目前價格：
$ 3.699
$ 3.699$ 3.699

SUI（SUI）深度代幣結構解析

深入了解 SUI 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Overview

Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with a native token, SUI, designed for network security, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. The total maximum supply is 10 billion SUI.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Genesis Supply: All 10 billion SUI tokens were minted at genesis.
  • Unlocking: Tokens are subject to various vesting and unlocking schedules depending on allocation category. There is no ongoing inflation; all supply is distributed via unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Max SupplyUnlocking Details
Community Reserve50%~29.6% unlocked at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly unlocks for 6.9 years
Early Contributors20%1-year cliff, then 17.8% unlock, followed by monthly unlocks for 6 years
Investors (Series A & B)14%Series A: 1-year cliff, 69.4% unlock, then 1 year monthly vesting
Series B: 1-year cliff, 33.3% unlock, then 2 years monthly vesting
Mysten Labs Treasury10%6-month cliff, then linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years
Community Access Program & Testers6%~28.6% unlocked at TGE, then linear monthly unlocks for 13 months
Stake Subsidies~3.5%~3.51% unlocked at TGE, rest unlocks monthly for 7 years
Undisclosed Recipient~52.2%5.22B SUI scheduled for unlock after 2030 (details undisclosed)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fees are split between validators (computation) and a Storage Fund (long-term validator rewards).
  • Staking: SUI holders can stake tokens to operate validators or delegate to validators, earning rewards from transaction fees and, initially, from a reward subsidy pool.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community programs.
  • Liquidity Provision: SUI is used for creating trading pools (e.g., DeepBook), with fees paid in SUI.
  • Governance: While not yet active, SUI is intended for future governance participation.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to cliffs (periods with no unlocks) followed by linear or monthly unlocks.
  • Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator operation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
  • Withdrawal Penalties: Early withdrawal from staking may incur penalties, redistributed to other stakers.

Unlocking Time

  • Initial Unlocks: At mainnet launch (TGE), a portion of each allocation is unlocked instantly.
  • Cliffs: Ranging from 1 month (Community Reserve) to 1 year (Early Contributors, Investors).
  • Linear/Monthly Unlocks: After cliffs, tokens unlock monthly over periods ranging from 13 months (Community Access) to 7 years (Stake Subsidies).
  • Long-Term Vesting: Some allocations (notably the undisclosed recipient) are locked until after 2030.

Example Unlocking Table

Allocation CategoryCliff PeriodInitial UnlockMonthly Unlock DurationNotable Details
Community Reserve1 month~29.6%6.9 yearsManaged by Sui Foundation
Early Contributors1 year17.8%6 years
Series A Investors1 year69.4%1 year
Series B Investors1 year33.3%2 years
Mysten Labs Treasury6 months0%6.5 years
Community AccessNone~28.6%13 months
Stake SubsidiesNone~3.51%7 years
Undisclosed Recipient>7 years0%After 20305.22B SUI, details undisclosed

Historical and Future Unlocks

  • 2024: Major unlocks for private investors and team, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation.
  • 2025: Continued monthly unlocks for all major categories.
  • 2030+: Some allocations remain locked until after 2030, ensuring a long-term, gradual increase in circulating supply.

Implications and Analysis

  • Gradual Unlocks: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term ecosystem growth.
  • Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community and ecosystem, supporting grants, development, and user incentives.
  • Staking and Security: Staking rewards and penalties encourage active participation and network security.
  • Transparency: While most allocations and schedules are public, a significant portion (undisclosed recipient) remains opaque, which may warrant further scrutiny.

Summary Table: SUI Token Allocation & Unlocking

Category% of SupplyCliffInitial UnlockUnlock PeriodNotes
Community Reserve50%1 month~29.6%6.9 years (monthly)Sui Foundation managed
Early Contributors20%1 year17.8%6 years (monthly)
Investors (A & B)14%1 year69.4%/33.3%1-2 years (monthly)Series A/B different schedules
Mysten Labs Treasury10%6 months0%6.5 years (monthly)
Community Access/Testers6%None~28.6%13 months (monthly)
Stake Subsidies~3.5%None~3.51%7 years (monthly)
Undisclosed Recipient~52.2%>7 years0%After 2030Details undisclosed

Key Takeaways

  • Sui’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, ecosystem growth, and network security.
  • Unlocking is phased and diversified across stakeholders, with the largest allocations supporting the community and ecosystem.
  • The presence of a large, undisclosed allocation post-2030 is a notable caveat for transparency.

All data current as of July 2025. For the most up-to-date details, refer to official Sui Foundation releases and Messari research.

SUI（SUI）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 SUI（SUI）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 SUI 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

SUI 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 SUI 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 SUI 代幣的實時價格吧！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。