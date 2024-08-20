Non-Playable Coin（NPC）代幣經濟學
Overview
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a unique experiment in the crypto space, combining the characteristics of a memecoin and an NFT into a new asset class called a Meme-Fungible Token (MFT). NPC is designed as a high-supply, highly liquid token that can be traded both as a fungible token (like a typical memecoin) and as a non-fungible token (NFT) on various marketplaces. The project is explicitly described as an art experiment with no intrinsic value, no formal team, and no roadmap, intended purely for entertainment and cultural participation.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: NPC uses the ERC11 standard, which merges ERC20 (fungible) and ERC1155 (NFT) functionalities. This allows NPC to be traded as both a token and an NFT, and users can convert between the two forms 1:1 using a wrapper dApp.
- Supply: The maximum supply is 8,050,126,520 NPC.
- Distribution: There is no evidence of a traditional token sale, ICO, or structured fundraising. The token is available on multiple chains (Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, Solana) and can be acquired via decentralized and centralized exchanges.
- NFT Minting: A special collection, "Non-Playable Customs," was minted out on August 20, 2024, with 155,443 unique NFTs, each requiring 1 NPC to mint (which was then burned).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Structured Allocation: There is no published breakdown of allocations to team, investors, community, or other stakeholders. The project emphasizes its lack of a formal team or roadmap.
- NFT Collection: The only explicit allocation event is the minting of the "Non-Playable Customs" NFT collection, which was open to the public and required burning NPC tokens for each mint.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: NPC is a memecoin-NFT hybrid, tradable on both token and NFT marketplaces. It is designed for entertainment, meme culture participation, and as a collectible.
- NFT Customization: Users can customize and mint their own NPC NFTs, symbolically representing "every human on Earth."
- No Financial Incentives: There are no staking, yield, or reward mechanisms. The project explicitly states there is no expectation of profit, no dividends, and no compensation for holding or using the token.
- Burn Mechanism: Minting custom NFTs required burning NPC, introducing a deflationary aspect tied to NFT creation.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting schedules, or unlock events. All tokens are freely tradable upon acquisition.
- NFT Minting: The only "lock" is the burning of NPC to mint NFTs, which is a permanent removal from supply rather than a time-based lock.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Standard
|ERC11 (ERC20 + ERC1155 hybrid)
|Max Supply
|8,050,126,520 NPC
|Issuance
|No ICO; distributed via DEX/CEX trading and NFT minting (burning NPC)
|Allocation
|No structured allocation; public minting of NFTs (155,443 NFTs, 1 NPC burned per mint)
|Usage
|Tradable as both token and NFT; customizable NFTs; no financial incentives
|Incentives
|None (no staking, yield, or rewards)
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Burn Mechanism
|NPC burned to mint custom NFTs
Additional Notes
- Meme-Backed Money: NPC is described as "meme-backed money," with each token/NFT representing a piece of internet culture.
- No Intrinsic Value: The project repeatedly emphasizes that NPC is for entertainment only, with no expectation of financial return.
- Open Source: All art and code are open source, and the project encourages community experimentation.
Summary
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a memecoin-NFT hybrid with a novel ERC11 standard, no structured allocation or financial incentives, and a focus on meme culture and entertainment. Its tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with no vesting, locking, or rewards, and a unique burn-to-mint NFT mechanism.
Non-Playable Coin（NPC）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Non-Playable Coin（NPC）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 NPC 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
NPC 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 NPC 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 NPC 代幣的實時價格吧！
