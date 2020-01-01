Notcoin（NOT）代幣經濟學

Notcoin（NOT）資訊

Notcoin 最初是一款病毒式傳播的 Telegram 遊戲，透過點擊賺錢的挖礦機制讓許多用戶進入了 web3。

幣種官網：
https://notco.in/
幣種白皮書：
https://cdn.joincommunity.xyz/notcoin/Notcoin_Whitepaper.pdf
區塊查詢：
https://tonscan.org/address/EQAvlWFDxGF2lXm67y4yzC17wYKD9A0guwPkMs1gOsM__NOT

Notcoin（NOT）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Notcoin（NOT）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

$ 198.87M
總供應量：
流通量：
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
最高價：
最低價：
目前價格：
Notcoin（NOT）深度代幣結構解析

深入了解 NOT 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。

Overview

Notcoin is a community-driven token on the TON blockchain, designed to onboard users into Web3 through a tap-to-earn game and ecosystem exploration. Its tokenomics are structured to balance immediate community engagement with long-term ecosystem growth and project stability.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Distribution: Notcoin was distributed primarily through a tap-to-earn game, where users earned tokens by participating in the Notcoin Clicker game and other ecosystem activities.
  • Burning: Over 233 million NOT tokens have been burned to manage supply, increase scarcity, and support long-term value.

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation of Notcoin is designed to incentivize various stakeholders and ensure sustainable ecosystem development. The following table summarizes the allocation:

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking/Vesting Details
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33%Immediate unlock at launch
Team20%Gradual vesting, released over years
Existing Investors13%Gradual vesting, released over years
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%Released progressively for growth
Ecosystem Fund2.4%For partnerships and development
Livestreaming3%For platform promotion and adoption
Foundation2%Locked for long-term sustainability
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%For liquidity provision and listings

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Earning: Users earn Notcoin by playing games, exploring partner projects, and contributing to the ecosystem.
  • Spending: Notcoin can be used within the ecosystem for in-game purchases, participating in new games, and accessing exclusive features.
  • Incentives: Community and ecosystem allocations are used to reward active participants, fund new initiatives, and incentivize long-term engagement.
  • Burning: Regular token burns reduce supply and reward holders by increasing scarcity.

Locking Mechanism

  • Team and Investor Tokens: These allocations are subject to vesting schedules, meaning tokens are locked and released gradually over several years to prevent large-scale dumping and align incentives with long-term project success.
  • Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Portions are locked for future use, ensuring resources for ongoing development and sustainability.

Unlocking Time

  • Progressive Unlocking: The token supply is unlocked in phases, with a linear or staggered release schedule. The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily from mid-2025 to mid-2029.
  • Full Unlock: By 2029, 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked and in circulation.
  • Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was unlocked at launch, providing initial liquidity and community access.

Summary Table: Notcoin Token Unlock Schedule

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking Schedule
ICO33%Immediate at launch
Team20%Linear vesting to 2029
Existing Investors13%Linear vesting to 2029
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%Progressive to 2029
Ecosystem Fund2.4%Progressive to 2029
Livestreaming3%Progressive to 2029
Foundation2%Locked, gradual release
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%As needed for liquidity

Implications and Analysis

  • Balanced Incentives: The vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term participation, and support ongoing ecosystem growth.
  • Community Focus: A significant portion is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting Notcoin’s mission to drive Web3 adoption.
  • Sustainability: Locked and vested allocations for the team, investors, and foundation ensure that key stakeholders remain committed to the project’s success over several years.
  • Market Impact: The gradual unlocking schedule minimizes the risk of large token dumps, supporting price stability and investor confidence.

Further Reading

  • Notcoin Whitepaper
  • Tokenomics Details
  • Burn Mechanism

In summary: Notcoin’s token economics are structured to reward early adopters, incentivize ongoing participation, and ensure the long-term health of the ecosystem through a carefully managed issuance, allocation, and unlocking schedule.

Notcoin（NOT）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Notcoin（NOT）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 NOT 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

NOT 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 NOT 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 NOT 代幣的實時價格吧！

