Notcoin（NOT）代幣經濟學
Notcoin（NOT）資訊
Notcoin 最初是一款病毒式傳播的 Telegram 遊戲，透過點擊賺錢的挖礦機制讓許多用戶進入了 web3。
Notcoin（NOT）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Notcoin（NOT）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Notcoin（NOT）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 NOT 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
Notcoin is a community-driven token on the TON blockchain, designed to onboard users into Web3 through a tap-to-earn game and ecosystem exploration. Its tokenomics are structured to balance immediate community engagement with long-term ecosystem growth and project stability.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: Notcoin was distributed primarily through a tap-to-earn game, where users earned tokens by participating in the Notcoin Clicker game and other ecosystem activities.
- Burning: Over 233 million NOT tokens have been burned to manage supply, increase scarcity, and support long-term value.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation of Notcoin is designed to incentivize various stakeholders and ensure sustainable ecosystem development. The following table summarizes the allocation:
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking/Vesting Details
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate unlock at launch
|Team
|20%
|Gradual vesting, released over years
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual vesting, released over years
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Released progressively for growth
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships and development
|Livestreaming
|3%
|For platform promotion and adoption
|Foundation
|2%
|Locked for long-term sustainability
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|For liquidity provision and listings
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Earning: Users earn Notcoin by playing games, exploring partner projects, and contributing to the ecosystem.
- Spending: Notcoin can be used within the ecosystem for in-game purchases, participating in new games, and accessing exclusive features.
- Incentives: Community and ecosystem allocations are used to reward active participants, fund new initiatives, and incentivize long-term engagement.
- Burning: Regular token burns reduce supply and reward holders by increasing scarcity.
Locking Mechanism
- Team and Investor Tokens: These allocations are subject to vesting schedules, meaning tokens are locked and released gradually over several years to prevent large-scale dumping and align incentives with long-term project success.
- Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Portions are locked for future use, ensuring resources for ongoing development and sustainability.
Unlocking Time
- Progressive Unlocking: The token supply is unlocked in phases, with a linear or staggered release schedule. The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily from mid-2025 to mid-2029.
- Full Unlock: By 2029, 100% of the total token supply will be unlocked and in circulation.
- Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was unlocked at launch, providing initial liquidity and community access.
Summary Table: Notcoin Token Unlock Schedule
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|ICO
|33%
|Immediate at launch
|Team
|20%
|Linear vesting to 2029
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Linear vesting to 2029
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Progressive to 2029
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|Progressive to 2029
|Livestreaming
|3%
|Progressive to 2029
|Foundation
|2%
|Locked, gradual release
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|As needed for liquidity
Implications and Analysis
- Balanced Incentives: The vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term participation, and support ongoing ecosystem growth.
- Community Focus: A significant portion is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting Notcoin’s mission to drive Web3 adoption.
- Sustainability: Locked and vested allocations for the team, investors, and foundation ensure that key stakeholders remain committed to the project’s success over several years.
- Market Impact: The gradual unlocking schedule minimizes the risk of large token dumps, supporting price stability and investor confidence.
In summary: Notcoin’s token economics are structured to reward early adopters, incentivize ongoing participation, and ensure the long-term health of the ecosystem through a carefully managed issuance, allocation, and unlocking schedule.
Notcoin（NOT）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Notcoin（NOT）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 NOT 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
NOT 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 NOT 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 NOT 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。