Overview
Zero1 Labs is focused on decentralized AI (DeAI), providing developers with tools for building and monetizing AI-powered decentralized applications. Its tokenomics is designed to incentivize network participation, bootstrap community engagement, fund ongoing development, and ensure long-term ecosystem sustainability. Below, we break down the key components: issuance mechanism, allocation, usage and incentives, lock-up mechanics, and unlocking schedule.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Generation: Zero1 Labs issues its native token (commonly referenced as AI3) through a genesis distribution model, allocating the pre-mined supply among various stakeholders.
- Transferability: As of March 31, 2025, token transfers are disabled but will activate with the launch of Mainnet Phase-2, implying a staged approach to token circulation.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|% of Total Supply
|Tokens (in millions)
|Purpose
|Farmer Rewards
|35.0%
|350.0
|Rewards for network participation & contributions
|Investors
|21.5%
|215.5
|Early financial backers (private/seed sales)
|Foundation
|15.7%
|156.8
|Ecosystem growth and development funding
|Team
|9.5%
|94.4
|Core developers and contributors
|Autonomys Labs
|9.0%
|90.0
|Internal R&D, strategy, operations
|Testnets
|6.9%
|68.9
|Testnet participation, bootstrapping
|Partners
|1.4%
|14.3
|Network-building and integrations
|Ambassadors
|1.0%
|10.0
|Community evangelism and outreach
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Network Utility: Tokens are used for transaction fees, accessing DeAI tools, API services, and making in-dApp purchases within the Zero1 network.
- Staking: Users may stake tokens to secure the network, participate in governance, or earn additional rewards (primarily for Farmer Rewards).
- Ecosystem Growth: Incentivizes developers, researchers, and other participants to contribute to the ecosystem through bounties, hackathons, and grant programs.
- Monetization: dApp creators and AI model developers earn tokens as compensation for delivering services and value to end-users.
Lock-up Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules:
- Team, Foundation, and Investor allocations are typically subject to multi-year vesting. This prevents large immediate sell-offs and aligns incentives.
- Community and participation-based rewards (Farmer, Testnets, Ambassadors) are distributed according to on-chain programmatic rules, potentially involving continuous, event-based, or milestone unlocks.
- Lock Status: As of Q1 2025, most tokens remain non-transferable until Mainnet Phase-2.
Unlocking Time and Schedule
- Transferability Trigger: Token transfers will commence with the launch of Mainnet Phase-2 (precise date not disclosed as of March 31, 2025).
- Progressive Unlock: After transferability is live, vested allocations—especially for Team, Investors, and Foundation—are likely to unlock linearly or in monthly batches over multi-year periods (common in Web3 between 2–4 years), though exact schedules are not fully disclosed.
- Community & Rewards: Farmer Rewards and similar incentive allocations are distributed according to participation and achievement of on-chain milestones—often gradually to prevent rapid inflation.
Implications and Strategic Rationale
- Alignment: By locking team/founder/investor tokens and distributing significant percentages for active participation, Zero1 Labs encourages long-term commitment and active network engagement.
- Anti-Dumping: Time-locked and vested allocations minimize the risk of early contributors dumping large amounts on the market, which helps maintain token price stability in early trading phases.
- Bootstrapping: Generous Farmer Rewards and testnet incentives signal a strong push for early community growth, liquidity provisioning, and bootstrapping node operators or validators.
- Adaptability: The staged unlock and transferability approach allows the team to align token functionality with network development milestones, reducing regulatory risk and giving flexibility to adjust based on early network conditions.
Key Limitations and Watchpoints
- Transparency: Specifics on vesting durations, unlock rates, and exact timeframes post-Mainnet Phase-2 remain undisclosed—prospective stakeholders should monitor official communications.
- Inflation Management: Delayed unlocks and phased distribution reduce inflationary pressure, but aggressive rewards may still lead to supply dilution if not carefully managed post-launch.
Actionable Takeaways
- For Developers: Early network participation (testnets, contributions) may yield attractive token rewards.
- For Investors: Anticipate gradual unlocks post-mainnet, likely minimizing short-term sell pressure but requiring medium/long-term outlook.
- For Community: Community roles (Ambassador, Partner) will offer ongoing opportunities for earning through engagement and advocacy.
Note: All above structures are based on the latest available information. Projects frequently release updates to tokenomics, so follow Zero1 Labs official communication channels for the most current details.
