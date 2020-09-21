Avalanche（AVAX）代幣經濟學
Avalanche（AVAX）資訊
Avalanche是區塊鏈行業中速度最快的智能合約平台（以最終性時間衡量），並且擁有最多的驗證器來確保其任何權益證明協議的活動。
Avalanche（AVAX）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Avalanche（AVAX）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Avalanche（AVAX）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 AVAX 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, designed to secure the network, pay transaction fees, and serve as the unit of account across its ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: 360 million AVAX were minted at genesis.
- Maximum Supply: Capped at 720 million AVAX.
- Ongoing Issuance: New AVAX is minted as staking rewards for validators, offsetting tokens burned via transaction fees. The protocol is designed to remain inflationary until the cap is reached, with the rate and timeline subject to governance changes.
2. Allocation Mechanism
The initial AVAX supply was distributed across several categories, each with specific vesting and unlocking schedules:
|Allocation Category
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Seed Sale
|10% at mainnet launch, 22.5% after ~3 months, 67.5% quarterly until ~1 year after launch
|Private Sale
|Same as Seed Sale
|Public Sale A1
|10% at launch, 22.5% after ~3 months, 67.5% quarterly until ~1 year after launch
|Public Sale A2
|10% at launch, 15% after ~3 months, 75% quarterly until ~1.5 years after launch
|Public Sale B
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
|Testnet Incentive Program
|Same as Seed Sale
|Community & Development Endowment
|1-year vesting from grant date
|Foundation
|10-year quarterly vesting starting ~3 months after launch
|Team
|4-year quarterly vesting starting ~3 months after launch
|Strategic Partners
|4-year vesting from grant date
|Airdrop
|4-year vesting from grant date
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking & Security: Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX to participate in network validation. Delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX to existing validators. Both earn staking rewards, with a current APY of ~7.6% (as of late 2024).
- Transaction Fees: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Programs like Avalanche Rush, Multiverse, and Memecoin Rush distribute AVAX to incentivize DeFi, NFT, and subnet activity.
- Airdrops & Grants: Used to bootstrap community and ecosystem growth.
- Cross-Chain Operations: AVAX is used for bridging assets and facilitating interoperability within the Avalanche ecosystem.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (team, foundation, strategic partners, airdrop, etc.) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks (quarterly or annually).
- Staking Lock: Staked AVAX (for both validators and delegators) is locked for a minimum of 2 weeks and a maximum of 1 year.
- Foundation Practice: The Avalanche Foundation stakes the majority of its locked and unlocked tokens, often for the maximum allowed duration, to support network security.
5. Unlocking Time
- Programmatic Unlocks: Unlocks occur automatically per the vesting schedule. For example, the Foundation’s tokens unlock every quarter for 10 years, while team and strategic partner tokens unlock quarterly over 4 years.
- Recent/Upcoming Unlocks: As of August 20, 2024, 9.54 million AVAX (2.65% of the initial vesting allocation) were unlocked, distributed among strategic partners, the team, the foundation, and airdrop recipients.
- Unlocking Table Example:
|Category
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Strategic Partners
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|4-year vesting from grant date
|Team
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|4-year quarterly vesting starting 2020-12-09
|Foundation
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|10-year quarterly vesting starting 2020-12-09
|Airdrop
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|4-year vesting from grant date
|Public Sale A1/A2
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|10% at launch, remainder quarterly over 1-1.5 years
|Community Endowment
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|1-year vesting from grant date
6. Additional Notes
- No Slashing: Avalanche does not slash staked tokens for validator misbehavior, but non-performing validators forfeit rewards.
- Governance: Future governance may adjust emission rates, staking parameters, and fee mechanisms.
- Burn Mechanism: All transaction fees are burned, directly reducing supply and counteracting inflation from staking rewards.
7. Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics
|Feature
|Details
|Max Supply
|720,000,000 AVAX
|Genesis Supply
|360,000,000 AVAX
|Issuance
|Staking rewards, offset by fee burns
|Staking
|Validators: 2,000 AVAX min, Delegators: 25 AVAX min, Lock: 2 weeks–1 year
|Vesting
|Team: 4 years, Foundation: 10 years, Strategic Partners: 4 years, Airdrop: 4 years
|Fee Model
|All fees paid in AVAX and burned
|Incentives
|DeFi/NFT/Subnet programs, airdrops, grants
|Unlocks
|Programmatic, quarterly/annual, per allocation schedule
8. Implications and Analysis
Avalanche’s tokenomics are designed to balance long-term network security, ecosystem growth, and supply management. The combination of capped supply, ongoing staking rewards, and aggressive fee burning creates a dynamic equilibrium between inflation and deflation. The multi-year vesting and unlock schedules for major stakeholders (team, foundation, partners) help align incentives and reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks, while the robust incentive programs have driven significant DeFi and NFT adoption.
Potential Limitations:
- Large unlock events can introduce short-term volatility.
- Governance changes could alter emission or fee dynamics in the future.
Actionable Insights:
- Monitor upcoming unlock events for potential market impact.
- Participation in staking and ecosystem programs can provide yield and additional incentives.
- The burn mechanism and capped supply may support long-term value, especially as network usage grows.
Avalanche’s token economics reflect a mature, multi-faceted approach to network growth, security, and value accrual, with transparent schedules and mechanisms that are regularly updated and governed by the community.
Avalanche（AVAX）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Avalanche（AVAX）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 AVAX 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
AVAX 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 AVAX 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 AVAX 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 AVAX
想將 Avalanche（AVAX）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 AVAX 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
Avalanche（AVAX）價格歷史
分析 AVAX 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
AVAX 價格預測
想知道 AVAX 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 AVAX 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。