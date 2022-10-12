Aptos（APT）代幣經濟學
Aptos（APT）資訊
Aptos是一個以安全和用戶體驗爲前提的Layer 1區塊鏈，使開發者能夠建立可擴展的，並可面向未來的應用程序。
Aptos（APT）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Aptos（APT）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Aptos（APT）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 APT 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Aptos (APT) is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) smart contract platform with a sophisticated token economic model designed to incentivize network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: Aptos launched with an initial total token supply of 1 billion APT. As of mid-2024, the total supply has increased to approximately 1.08 billion APT.
- Ongoing Issuance: New APT tokens are issued as staking rewards to validators and delegators, providing ongoing inflationary incentives for network participation.
Allocation Mechanism
The APT token supply is distributed across several key categories, each with distinct vesting and unlock schedules:
|Allocation Category
|Total Allocated Amount
|Vesting Start Date
|Vesting End Date
|Ecosystem Fund
|510,217,360 APT
|2022-10-12
|2032-10-12
|Core Contributors & Founders
|190,000,000 APT
|2023-10-12
|2026-09-12
|Aptos Foundation
|165,000,000 APT
|2022-10-12
|2032-10-12
|Private Investors
|134,782,640 APT
|2023-10-12
|2026-09-12
Key Details:
- Ecosystem Fund: The largest allocation, managed by the Aptos Foundation, supports ecosystem development, grants, and community initiatives.
- Core Contributors & Founders: Subject to a 12-month lockup, followed by a structured monthly vesting schedule over 48 months.
- Aptos Foundation: A portion unlocked at launch, with the remainder vesting monthly over 10 years.
- Private Investors: Also subject to a 12-month lockup, then monthly vesting over 48 months.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: APT is used to pay gas fees for transactions and smart contract execution on the Aptos network.
- Staking: Validators and delegators must stake APT to participate in consensus and earn inflationary rewards. The minimum stake for validators is 1 million APT, with a maximum cap of 50 million APT per validator for reward calculations.
- Governance: APT holders can participate in on-chain governance, including protocol upgrades and parameter changes.
- Ecosystem Incentives: APT is distributed to support ecosystem growth, including grants, airdrops (over 20 million APT airdropped to date), and liquidity mining.
Locking Mechanism
- Validator Staking Lock: When a validator joins, their stake is locked for 30 days. Unlock requests are subject to this period, and lockups renew automatically.
- Vesting Schedules: Core contributors, foundation, and private investors are subject to strict lockups and vesting schedules, preventing immediate liquidity and aligning long-term interests.
Unlocking Time
APT tokens unlock according to a detailed schedule, with major unlocks occurring monthly. The following table illustrates upcoming unlocks (as of July 2025):
|Unlock Date
|Unlocked Amount (APT)
|% of Circulating Supply
|2025-08-12
|11,309,783
|1.75%
|2025-09-12
|11,309,783
|1.75%
|...
|...
|...
|2026-10-12
|4,543,478
|0.7%
|...
|...
|...
|2032-10-12
|4,543,478
|0.7%
- Unlocking Pattern: Larger monthly unlocks occur through September 2026, then decrease in size but continue steadily through October 2032.
- Market Impact: Major unlocks, especially for team and investor allocations, can create significant supply increases and potential market volatility.
Summary Table: Aptos Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Inflationary, via staking rewards
|Allocation
|Ecosystem (51%), Core Contributors (19%), Foundation (16.5%), Private Investors (13.5%)
|Usage
|Gas fees, staking, governance, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance participation, ecosystem grants
|Locking
|12-month lockups for team/investors, 30-day validator stake lock, 10-year vesting for Foundation/Ecosystem
|Unlocking
|Monthly, with major unlocks through 2026, then steady until 2032
Key Insights and Implications
- Long-Term Alignment: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to align stakeholders with the network’s long-term success.
- Ecosystem Focus: Over half of the supply is dedicated to ecosystem growth, supporting sustainable development and adoption.
- Staking-Centric Incentives: Inflationary rewards and governance rights incentivize active participation and network security.
- Potential Volatility: Large unlock events, especially for team and investor allocations, may introduce supply shocks and price volatility.
Aptos’ tokenomics reflect a careful balance between incentivizing early contributors, supporting ecosystem growth, and ensuring long-term network health through structured unlocks and robust staking mechanisms.
Aptos（APT）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Aptos（APT）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 APT 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
APT 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 APT 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 APT 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 APT
想將 Aptos（APT）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 APT 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
Aptos（APT）價格歷史
分析 APT 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
APT 價格預測
想知道 APT 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 APT 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。