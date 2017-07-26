币安币（BNB）代币经济学
币安币（BNB）信息
什么是BNB？ BNB 为币安生态系统提供动力，是币安链的原生资产。 BNB 是一种加密货币，创建于 2017 年 6 月，在 7 月的 ICO 期间推出，最初作为 ERC-20 代币发行。旨在用于 Binance 交易所的费用减免，其范围多年来一直在扩大。 BNB 作为币安链的原生链代币为币安链提供动力。例如，它用于在 Binance DEX 上支付费用、发行新代币、发送/取消订单以及转移资产。 BNB 还为 Binance Smart Chain 提供支持，这是一个 EVM 兼容网络，从“go-ethereum”分叉出来。它支持智能合约并依赖于一种新的共识机制：股权证明（PoSA）共识（“Parlia”），它结合了股权证明和权力证明的要素。 BNB 用于授权验证者的委托质押，从而为用户和验证者带来质押奖励。 除了其链上功能外，BNB 还有多个额外的用例，例如多个交易所（例如 Binance.com）的费用折扣、第三方服务的支付资产以及 Binance Launchpad 上的参与权和交易货币。
币安币（BNB）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 币安币（BNB）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
币安币（BNB）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 BNB 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
BNB (Binance Coin) is the native token of the BNB Chain ecosystem, which includes both the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and BNB Beacon Chain. Its token economics are defined by its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking mechanisms. Below is a comprehensive breakdown:
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Issuance: BNB was launched via an ICO on July 5, 2017, with a maximum supply of 200 million tokens.
- Distribution: Investors received BNB tokens within 5 working days after the ICO finished.
- Burn Mechanism: BNB employs a deflationary model, with regular token burns reducing the total supply. As of December 2024, the total supply is approximately 150.54 million BNB, down from the initial 200 million.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of BNB was as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Mechanism / Schedule
|Unlocking Timeframe
|ICO Investors
|Tokens distributed post-ICO
|2017-07-28
|Founding Team
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% annually for 4 years
|2017-07-28 to 2021-07-28
|Angel Investors
|Not specified
|2017-07-28
- Founding Team: The team’s allocation was subject to a vesting schedule, with 20% unlocked at launch and the remainder released in equal annual tranches over four years.
- Angel Investors: Received their allocation at genesis, with no further details specified.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
BNB serves multiple purposes within the BNB Chain and Binance ecosystem:
- Transaction Fees: Used to pay for transaction fees on BNB Chain, often at a discounted rate.
- Staking and Delegation: Tokenholders can delegate BNB to validators to secure the network and earn rewards. Delegators can remove staked BNB with a seven-day unbonding period.
- Earning Platforms:
- BNB Vault: Users can lock BNB to earn aggregated rewards from Simple Earn and Launchpool features (e.g., ~0.18% APR as of December 2024).
- Simple Earn: BNB can be deposited for fixed terms (15–120 days) to earn varying APRs.
- Launchpad/Launchpool: BNB can be staked to earn new project tokens or event-specific rewards.
- Slashing: Validators are penalized (slashed) for misbehavior (e.g., double-signing or missing blocks), with BNB deducted as a penalty.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Team and Early Investors: Subject to a cliff and vesting schedule, as detailed above.
- Staking/Delegation: Unbonding period of seven days for staked BNB.
- Earning Products: Locking periods vary by product (e.g., 15–120 days for Simple Earn).
- No Minimum/Maximum: Most staking/locking products do not enforce minimum or maximum amounts.
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Category
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Start
|Unlocking End
|Notes
|ICO Investors
|Cliff
|2017-07-28
|2017-07-28
|Immediate post-ICO distribution
|Founding Team
|Cliff/Vesting
|2017-07-28
|2021-07-28
|20% at genesis, 20% annually for 4 years
|Angel Investors
|Cliff
|2017-07-28
|2017-07-28
|Immediate at genesis
Token Supply and Burn
- Migration: BNB migrated from Ethereum (ERC-20) to BNB Chain (BEP-2, then BSC).
- Burns: Regular token burns reduce supply, with the goal of eventually reaching 100 million BNB.
Ecosystem and DeFi Usage
- DeFi Integration: BNB is widely used in DeFi applications on BNB Chain, such as PancakeSwap, Venus, and others, for liquidity provision, yield farming, and governance.
- TVL Dominance: PancakeSwap and Venus are leading DeFi platforms by TVL on BNB Chain.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Initial Supply
|200 million BNB
|Current Supply
|~150.54 million BNB (as of Dec 2024, due to burns)
|Issuance
|ICO, with vesting for team and early investors
|Allocation
|ICO Investors, Founding Team, Angel Investors
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, DeFi, rewards, governance
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, Launchpool/Launchpad, BNB Vault, Simple Earn
|Locking
|Staking (7-day unbond), product-specific locks (15–120 days), vesting for team
|Unlocking
|Team: 20% at genesis, 20% annually for 4 years; others: immediate or product-specific
|Burn Mechanism
|Regular burns to reduce supply
Key Takeaways
- BNB’s tokenomics are designed for long-term sustainability, with a deflationary supply, clear vesting for insiders, and broad utility across the BNB Chain and Binance ecosystem.
- Incentive mechanisms encourage participation in network security, DeFi, and new project launches.
- Locking and unlocking schedules are transparent, with most major allocations fully unlocked by 2021, and ongoing burns further reducing supply.
If you need more granular details on specific allocation percentages or want to see historical unlock charts, let me know!
币安币（BNB）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 币安币（BNB）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 BNB 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
BNB 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 BNB 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 BNB 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。