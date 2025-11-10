USX is a Solana-based stablecoin designed to provide a secure, efficient, and transparent digital dollar for both institutional and retail users. It is created through over-collateralization with leading stablecoins, ensuring that every USX in circulation is backed 1:1 with assets like USDT or USDC. Unlike legacy stablecoins that simply hold reserves, USX is built to integrate directly into the broader DeFi ecosystem, where it acts as a core liquidity layer for trading, lending, and payments. Its purpose is to offer a dollar-pegged asset that can move at the speed and scale of Solana while maintaining reliability for settlements and financial transactions. By combining stability with seamless composability, USX serves as a foundational building block for protocols, payment processors, and institutions seeking trusted dollar liquidity in the crypto economy.