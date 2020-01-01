Turbo（TURBO）代币经济学
Turbo（TURBO）信息
Turbo Token（TURBO）是一種革命性的迷因幣，其標誌性形像是個未來主義的蟾蜍吉祥物。
Turbo（TURBO）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Turbo（TURBO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Turbo（TURBO）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 TURBO 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
Turbo is a meme coin on Ethereum with tokenomics designed for transparency, fairness, and true decentralization. Its approach is minimalist by design, with a community-centric distribution and no central team ownership, treasury, or ongoing token emissions.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Chain: Ethereum ERC-20
- Maximum Supply: 69,000,000,000 (69 billion TURBO)
- Issuance: All tokens were issued at genesis. There are no emission schedules or inflationary elements.
- Renounced Contract Ownership: The contract’s ownership has been renounced, meaning no entity can mint or burn further tokens, or make contract changes, ensuring immutability and decentralization.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount
|% of Total Supply
|Mechanism
|Crowdfunded (Public)
|60,000,000,000
|86.96%
|Distributed to public backers
|Founder
|9,000,000,000
|13.04%
|One-time founder allocation
|Reserve/Treasury
|0
|0%
|Not applicable
- Summary: All tokens are liquid and in circulation; there are no tokens held in reserve, no ecosystem fund, and no vesting contracts for future unlocks or strategic reserves.
- No Team or Strategic Lock-ups: Even the founder’s allocation was distributed at launch and is subject to the same market conditions as public holders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Function
|Description
|Peer-to-Peer Trading
|Seamlessly trade TURBO without any taxes or friction
|Community Utility
|Can be integrated into platforms or dApps without restrictions
|Browser Integration
|Turbo Wallet integrated into Turbo Browser for rewards and ecosystem
|Incentives
|Users may earn rewards for engagement in affiliated dApps or the browser
|Governance
|No formal governance; development is community-driven
|Profit/Treasury
|No project treasury, profit mechanism, or centralized fee system
- Key Point: TURBO does not offer staking, yield, or protocol revenue rewards. All incentives are engagement/community-driven rather than protocol-enforced distributions.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Lockups or Vesting: There are no smart contracts or protocols enforcing token locks, vesting, or delayed release.
- Immediate Circulation: At launch, all tokens became freely tradeable with no restrictions or cliff periods.
5. Unlocking Schedule
- None: Turbo’s supply and distribution model means there are no future unlock events, vesting cliffs, or token release schedules. All 69 billion tokens are already in the circulating supply from the outset.
6. Key Features and Considerations
- Immutability: The contract is renounced, making tokenomics changes impossible and boosting decentralization trust.
- No Tax/No Inflation: All transfers are tax-free; token quantity is fixed, with no mechanism for additional supply or burns.
- Decentralized Ecosystem: All development and integrations proceed in a community-driven, open-source manner. There are affiliated initiatives like TurboSwap and TurboChain, but these are independently run and do not impact base TURBO tokenomics.
- Legal Note: Use and integration are permissionless, but users are responsible for compliance with local laws.
7. Limitations and Implications
- No Protocol Incentives: Because there are no staking, yield, or treasury mechanisms, holders rely on speculative value or external utilities/platforms for incentive.
- Risk of Concentration: Although initial distribution was community-centric, the founder’s allocation (13%) was still sizable and subject to normal trading risk.
- No Future Funding: The absence of a treasury means protocol upgrades or ecosystem grants need to be coordinated and funded externally by the community.
8. Conclusion
Turbo's tokenomics reflect a radical commitment to decentralization: fixed supply, immediate liquidity, no ongoing emissions, no protocol-level incentives, and no vested or locked tokens. This model eliminates many complexities and risks seen in more managed protocols (such as abrupt unlock events or shifting emission schedules), but also foregoes built-in incentives for long-term engagement or ecosystem growth—relying on pure community energy and network effects for sustainability.
Reference Table: Turbo Tokenomics Snapshot
|Parameter
|Details
|Chain
|Ethereum (ERC-20)
|Max. Supply
|69,000,000,000 TURBO
|Issuance
|One-time, all at genesis
|Distribution
|60B (crowdfunded), 9B (founder)
|Lockups/Vesting
|None
|Inflation/Emission
|None (fixed supply)
|Taxes/Fees
|None
|Governance
|Community-driven, no formal protocol mechanism
|Treasury
|None (no central or ecosystem reserve)
|Incentive Mechanism
|Platform integration and dApp utility only
|Unlocking Schedule
|None (all tokens in circulation from day 1)
This makes Turbo a representative example of the "pure meme coin" paradigm: all value and utility are determined by voluntary community action and external integrations, not by economic levers embedded in the protocol itself.
Turbo（TURBO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Turbo（TURBO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 TURBO 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
TURBO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 TURBO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 TURBO 代币的实时价格吧！
分析 TURBO 的价格历史有助于用户了解过去的市场走势、关键支撑/阻力位以及波动模式。无论是追踪历史最高价，还是识别趋势，历史数据都是价格预测和技术分析的重要组成部分。
