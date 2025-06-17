Underdog 价格 (UNDERDOG)
今天 Underdog (UNDERDOG) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 16.04K USD。UNDERDOG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Underdog 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Underdog 当天价格变化为 -32.65%
- 其循环供应量为 993.48M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 UNDERDOG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 UNDERDOG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Underdog 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Underdog 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Underdog 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Underdog 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-32.65%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Underdog 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+6.88%
-32.65%
-66.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Underdog is a community-driven project that emerged from a decentralized launch on the LetsBonk.fun platform. Following the initial release, the original token developer became inactive, resulting in a significant price decline. Despite this, the community has remained engaged and has since initiated the development of a trading and scanning platform designed to perform risk assessments on new token launches originating from the LetsBonk.fun ecosystem. The platform processes each new launch using a four-step analysis: Base Scan – Collects and reviews fundamental data, including image metadata and uniqueness of provided information. Off-Chain Scan – Verifies the existence and relevance of associated off-chain content such as websites and token references. On-Chain Scan – Evaluates the deployer’s wallet activity, funding sources, and historical behavior on the Solana network. Ongoing Monitoring – Continuously tracks key metrics such as token holder distribution, market capitalization, and trading volume to provide users with data-driven insights. The project aims to improve transparency and awareness within the LetsBonk.fun launch ecosystem by offering structured and automated risk evaluations.
了解 Underdog（UNDERDOG）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 UNDERDOG 代币的完整经济学！
