Underdog（UNDERDOG）信息

Underdog is a community-driven project that emerged from a decentralized launch on the LetsBonk.fun platform. Following the initial release, the original token developer became inactive, resulting in a significant price decline. Despite this, the community has remained engaged and has since initiated the development of a trading and scanning platform designed to perform risk assessments on new token launches originating from the LetsBonk.fun ecosystem.

The platform processes each new launch using a four-step analysis:

Base Scan – Collects and reviews fundamental data, including image metadata and uniqueness of provided information.

Off-Chain Scan – Verifies the existence and relevance of associated off-chain content such as websites and token references.

On-Chain Scan – Evaluates the deployer’s wallet activity, funding sources, and historical behavior on the Solana network.

Ongoing Monitoring – Continuously tracks key metrics such as token holder distribution, market capitalization, and trading volume to provide users with data-driven insights.

The project aims to improve transparency and awareness within the LetsBonk.fun launch ecosystem by offering structured and automated risk evaluations.