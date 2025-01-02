什么是UCX (UCX)

UCX is the cryptocurrency issued after developing the global M&A platform predicated on the blockchains. By utilizing UCX, the investment can be made in the promising M&A projects around the world by way of the "M&A platform. Techcoins issued a total of 1,000,000,000 (1 bn) UCX cryptographic tokens through our foundation called Hyperswap, based on Dubai. GBC Korea is operating this coin and project in Korea. UCX is the encryption token issued after developing the global M&A platform predicated on the blockchains. By utilizing UCX, the investment can be made in the promising M&A projects around the world by way of the ‘M&A Platform.’ Moreover, the value of UCX tokens was appraised by Grant Thornton Accounting Corporation and Yonsei University for the first time in the world. UCX is an encryption token developed and issued for the blockchain-based global M&A platform. By utilizing UCX, the investment can be made in the promising M&A projects around the world by way of the ‘M&A Platform.’

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

UCX (UCX) 资源 官网