什么是SyncVault (SVTS)

SyncVault, a trailblazing Social Token platform, that has generated $5.6M+ revenue, garnered 22BN views, and processes 140M+ daily micro-transactions. Active across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, SyncVault enables influencers, artists, and brands to tokenize fan engagement. Token holders of $SVTS will gain exclusive content access, participate in streaming and promotions, vote on POA, and unlock passive/ active earning opportunities. The platform's token-gated channels foster direct creator-supporter interaction. SyncVault distinguishes itself by ensuring creators receive a higher revenue percentage compared to traditional platforms. Recognized as a Top 100 Global Media Start-Up, SyncVault is reshaping multi-platform social media promotion and monetization.

SyncVault (SVTS) 资源 白皮书 官网