Spintop 价格 (SPIN)
今天 Spintop (SPIN) 的实时价格为 0.00317209 USD。目前其市值为 $ 934.44K USD。SPIN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Spintop 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.13K USD
- Spintop 当天价格变化为 -0.29%
- 其循环供应量为 294.99M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SPIN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SPIN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Spintop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Spintop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003787002。
在过去60天内，Spintop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001224023。
在过去90天内，Spintop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004580344206816343。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.29%
|30天
|$ -0.0003787002
|-11.93%
|60天
|$ -0.0001224023
|-3.85%
|90天
|$ -0.0004580344206816343
|-12.61%
Spintop 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.33%
-0.29%
-0.68%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Spintop is the next generation blockchain gaming hub that aims to utilize the new tools of web3 to offer a comprehensive experience for players, traders and investors. In Spintop, we aspire to guide, discuss and supply through blockchain gaming. The ecosystem is designed as a gaming hub that allows players to exchange their tokens, NFTs, and reviews. Spintop consists of four main producs acting together in a social manner and built around user profiles: Gamepedia: A community-driven gaming guide in which games are accessed, listed, and filtered for tokenomics, ratings, smart chains, and development statuses. Games are also reviewed by both critics and users. Spindex: A decentralized exchange (Dex) where gaming tokens are pooled together to create liquidity, incentivizing yield farming. Guild Maker: Meeting grounds for play-to-earn sponsors and scholars. Sponsors can burn SPIN and create their own yield guilds, recruit scholars and compete with each other. NFT Marketplace: NFT marketplace will be the supply zone for the guilds, users and games where they will be listing their NFTs for sale or lending.
