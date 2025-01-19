什么是SMACKM (SMACKM)

$SMACKM is the first meme to introduce “memetility”. $SMACKM is supported by a Play-to-Earn game on Telegram and the collective trust of three leading projects on Hedera. We offer instant utility to participating Hedera tokens, enhancing their value, functionality, and the strength of the Hedera ecosystem. The game that we have built in Unity is called Smack Mosquito. The studio that is building Earthlings.land and that has already launched Steam Runner, on the google and IOS app stores, will be launching the game on Telegram in February 2025. Smack Mosquito will not require wallet connection to play but will require wallet connection in order to claim awarded tokens.

