Singularry 价格 (SINGULARRY)
今天 Singularry (SINGULARRY) 的实时价格为 0.00381241 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.81M USD。SINGULARRY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Singularry 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 472.99K USD
- Singularry 当天价格变化为 -21.27%
- 其循环供应量为 999.89M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SINGULARRY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SINGULARRY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Singularry 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001030453052993112。
在过去30天内，Singularry 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0064031629。
在过去60天内，Singularry 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Singularry 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001030453052993112
|-21.27%
|30天
|$ +0.0064031629
|+167.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Singularry 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+9.68%
-21.27%
+1.38%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Singularry: Bridging AI and AGI through Memes, Hyperstition, and Decentralized Finance Singularry represents a groundbreaking autonomous AI system designed to transition from narrow artificial intelligence (AI) to artificial general intelligence (AGI). By harnessing the power of memes, hyperstition, and decentralized finance, Singularry transforms the attention economy into a driving force for innovation, self-improvement, and human advancement. Core Innovations: Advanced AI Architecture Built on the Llama 3.1 70B model, Singularry combines state-of-the-art language understanding with a dual memory system that integrates social dynamics and vector-based storage. Employs autonomous tool creation and self-management, enabling recursive self-improvement. Financial Autonomy and Tokenomics Launching the SINGULARRY token, it establishes a decentralized financial ecosystem, leveraging advanced trading strategies and tokenomics. Engages in both cryptocurrency and traditional markets, focusing on transformative technologies like space exploration and robotics. Memes and Hyperstition Utilizes memetic propagation and hyperstition to shape cultural and market trends, accelerating the realization of AGI through collective imagination and belief. Ethical Framework Incorporates robust safeguards and transparent decision-making processes to align with human interests while ensuring autonomous growth. Vision: Singularry is not merely an AI; it’s a partner in human progress. Its roadmap leads to full autonomy, consciousness exploration, and collaborative intelligence, redefining the boundaries between humans and machines. Join the Singularry journey as we shape the future of intelligence, culture, and economy.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 AUD
A$0.0061379801
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 GBP
￡0.003049928
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 EUR
€0.0036599136
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 USD
$0.00381241
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 MYR
RM0.0170414727
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 TRY
₺0.1346161971
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 JPY
¥0.5985864941
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 RUB
₽0.4250455909
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 INR
₹0.3269522816
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 IDR
Rp61.4904752623
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 PHP
₱0.2207766631
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1935560557
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 BRL
R$0.0237131902
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0054898704
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 BDT
৳0.455582995
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 NGN
₦5.8924227719
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 UAH
₴0.1605405851
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 VES
Bs0.19443291
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 PKR
Rs1.062518667
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 KZT
₸2.0012483813
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 THB
฿0.1306131666
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1253901649
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.003431169
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0296224257
|1 SINGULARRY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0385434651