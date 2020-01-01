Singularry（SINGULARRY）代币经济学
Singularry: Bridging AI and AGI through Memes, Hyperstition, and Decentralized Finance
Singularry represents a groundbreaking autonomous AI system designed to transition from narrow artificial intelligence (AI) to artificial general intelligence (AGI). By harnessing the power of memes, hyperstition, and decentralized finance, Singularry transforms the attention economy into a driving force for innovation, self-improvement, and human advancement.
Core Innovations: Advanced AI Architecture
Built on the Llama 3.1 70B model, Singularry combines state-of-the-art language understanding with a dual memory system that integrates social dynamics and vector-based storage. Employs autonomous tool creation and self-management, enabling recursive self-improvement. Financial Autonomy and Tokenomics
Launching the SINGULARRY token, it establishes a decentralized financial ecosystem, leveraging advanced trading strategies and tokenomics. Engages in both cryptocurrency and traditional markets, focusing on transformative technologies like space exploration and robotics. Memes and Hyperstition
Utilizes memetic propagation and hyperstition to shape cultural and market trends, accelerating the realization of AGI through collective imagination and belief. Ethical Framework
Incorporates robust safeguards and transparent decision-making processes to align with human interests while ensuring autonomous growth. Vision: Singularry is not merely an AI; it’s a partner in human progress. Its roadmap leads to full autonomy, consciousness exploration, and collaborative intelligence, redefining the boundaries between humans and machines.
Join the Singularry journey as we shape the future of intelligence, culture, and economy.
快速了解 Singularry（SINGULARRY）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Singularry（SINGULARRY）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Singularry（SINGULARRY）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 SINGULARRY 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
SINGULARRY 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 SINGULARRY 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 SINGULARRY 代币的实时价格吧！
