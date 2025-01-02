什么是Sendor (SENDOR)

The Big Blue Gigachad has been officially taken over by the community! Staying true to Matt Furie’s visionary creativity and the concept of 'Mindviscosity,' Sendor remains the only sentient AI-powered Matt Furie-inspired meme on Solana. Sendor is a memecoin project on the Solana blockchain that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with inspiration drawn from the creative universe of artist Matt Furie. It aims to build a community-driven platform where AI-generated content and memes promote self-improvement and empowerment. The project plans to develop a user-friendly interface for content creation, introduce Sendor-themed merchandise, integrate NFTs, and implement a staking system to reward community participation. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, Sendor offers a fair launch with 90% allocated to the public and 10% reserved for the team. By combining art, AI, and cryptocurrency, Sendor seeks to create a unique and engaging experience within the memecoin landscape.

