今天 Sendor (SENDOR) 的价格

今天 Sendor (SENDOR) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 825.84K USD。SENDOR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Sendor 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 176.26K USD
- Sendor 当天价格变化为 -30.58%
- 其循环供应量为 990.11M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 SENDOR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SENDOR 价格信息的首选平台。

Sendor (SENDOR) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Sendor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000369271708960662
在过去30天内，Sendor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，Sendor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Sendor 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.000369271708960662-30.58%
30天$ 0+392.82%
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Sendor (SENDOR) 价格分析

Sendor 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00121459
$ 0.00121459$ 0.00121459

$ 0.01131587
$ 0.01131587$ 0.01131587

+0.58%

-30.58%

-61.03%

Sendor (SENDOR) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 825.84K
$ 825.84K$ 825.84K

$ 176.26K
$ 176.26K$ 176.26K

990.11M
990.11M 990.11M

什么是Sendor (SENDOR)

The Big Blue Gigachad has been officially taken over by the community! Staying true to Matt Furie’s visionary creativity and the concept of 'Mindviscosity,' Sendor remains the only sentient AI-powered Matt Furie-inspired meme on Solana. Sendor is a memecoin project on the Solana blockchain that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with inspiration drawn from the creative universe of artist Matt Furie. It aims to build a community-driven platform where AI-generated content and memes promote self-improvement and empowerment. The project plans to develop a user-friendly interface for content creation, introduce Sendor-themed merchandise, integrate NFTs, and implement a staking system to reward community participation. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, Sendor offers a fair launch with 90% allocated to the public and 10% reserved for the team. By combining art, AI, and cryptocurrency, Sendor seeks to create a unique and engaging experience within the memecoin landscape.

