ROY is the official fan token dedicated to the cult of Roy the Demon, known as the most irritating and relentless demon in hell’s history. More than just a digital asset, this token exists as a show of loyalty and support for ROY himself and his creator, DiemArchive. It represents a direct connection to the growing fan community surrounding this unique character and functions as the official token for the expanding ROY intellectual property. Holders of ROY align themselves with the chaotic charm of the demon and the massive IP universe being built around him, celebrating both the lore and its creative foundation.