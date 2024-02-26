Kaspa（KAS）代币经济学
Kaspa（KAS）信息
Kaspa 是世界上最快、开源、去中心化且完全可扩展的 Layer-1。 世界上第一个 blockDAG——一个支持并行块和即时交易确认的数字分类账，建立在一个强大的工作量证明引擎之上，具有快速的单秒块间隔。
Kaspa（KAS）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Kaspa（KAS）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Kaspa（KAS）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 KAS 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Kaspa (KAS) is the native token of the Kaspa network, a Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain utilizing a blockDAG architecture. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Mining & Block Rewards:
KAS is issued exclusively through mining. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the network, receiving newly minted KAS and transaction fees as rewards.
- Block Reward Schedule:
- Initial block reward: 500 KAS per block
- As of February 26, 2024: 81 KAS per block
- Halving Mechanism: The block reward decreases geometrically each month by a factor of (1/2)^(1/12), resulting in a smooth, continuous reduction rather than discrete halvings.
- Maximum Supply: Capped at 70 billion KAS, expected to be fully mined around the year 2057.
|Parameter
|Value/Description
|Initial Block Reward
|500 KAS
|Current Block Reward
|81 KAS (as of Feb 26, 2024)
|Halving Schedule
|Geometric monthly: (1/2)^(1/12)
|Max Supply
|70,000,000,000 KAS
|Emission End
|~2057
Allocation Mechanism
- No Premine or Pre-allocation:
All KAS tokens are distributed via mining. There was no premine, ICO, or pre-allocation to founders, team, or investors.
- Community Crowdfunding:
The community has conducted crowdfunding campaigns for ecosystem initiatives, but these are funded by voluntary contributions, not by reserved token allocations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Uses:
- Peer-to-Peer Payments: KAS is used for direct value transfer between users.
- Transaction Fees: All network transactions require a fee paid in KAS, which is collected by miners.
- Miner Incentives: Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
- No Staking or Liquidity Provision:
Kaspa does not have staking or liquidity provision mechanisms. Participation in consensus is strictly through PoW mining.
|Use Case
|Description
|Payments
|Peer-to-peer value transfer
|Transaction Fees
|Paid in KAS, incentivizing miners
|Mining Rewards
|Block rewards + transaction fees
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-level Locking:
There is no native token locking or vesting mechanism in Kaspa. All tokens mined are immediately liquid and transferable.
- No Scheduled Unlocks:
Since there is no pre-allocation or vesting, there are no scheduled unlock events for KAS.
Unlocking Time
- Not Applicable:
As there are no locked or vested tokens, there is no unlocking schedule for KAS.
Circulating Supply (Recent Data)
|Date
|Circulating Supply (KAS)
|2025-07-02
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-03
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-04
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-05
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-06
|26,360,000,000
|2025-07-07
|26,360,000,000
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, geometric monthly halving, max 70B KAS
|Allocation
|100% via mining, no premine, no team/investor allocation
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Locking
|None (all tokens liquid upon mining)
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Circulating Supply
|~26.36B KAS (as of July 2025)
Key Takeaways
- Kaspa’s tokenomics are among the most transparent and decentralized in the industry, with no premine, no vesting, and all tokens distributed through open mining.
- The geometric halving schedule ensures a predictable, long-term emission curve, with full supply reached by 2057.
- There are no protocol-level mechanisms for locking or unlocking tokens, and all KAS is immediately liquid upon mining.
If you need further details on Kaspa’s economic model or want to explore its mining incentives or community governance, let me know!
Kaspa（KAS）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Kaspa（KAS）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 KAS 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
KAS 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 KAS 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 KAS 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
