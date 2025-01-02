Robonomics Network 价格 (XRT)
今天 Robonomics Network (XRT) 的实时价格为 2.05 USD。目前其市值为 $ 5.91M USD。XRT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Robonomics Network 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 92.32K USD
- Robonomics Network 当天价格变化为 +27.71%
- 其循环供应量为 2.89M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XRT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XRT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Robonomics Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.444527。
在过去30天内，Robonomics Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.9154357000。
在过去60天内，Robonomics Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.4857907550。
在过去90天内，Robonomics Network 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -1.4322149957175523。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.444527
|+27.71%
|30天
|$ +0.9154357000
|+44.66%
|60天
|$ -0.4857907550
|-23.69%
|90天
|$ -1.4322149957175523
|-41.12%
Robonomics Network 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.69%
+27.71%
+10.39%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is Robonomics Network? Robonomics Network is a Web3 cloud platform designed to manage IoT devices and robotics, facilitating decentralized and secure interactions between humans and machines. It enables users to conduct techno-economic transactions and develop serverless IoT applications, with a focus on global accessibility, cybersecurity, and data privacy. Founded in 2017 by Sergei Lonshakov, Alexander Kapitonov, Alexander Krupenkin, and Alexander Starostin, the project now has over 50+ developers and engineers. Robonomics is operational on Ethereum, Polkadot and Kusama, and is compatible with the Robot Operating System (ROS), positioning itself as a pioneer in IoT, robotics and blockchain integration. Interested in the various use cases and possibilities with Robonomics Network? Discover more: https://robonomics.network/books/ https://robonomics.network/cases/ How does Robonomics Network work? The idea behind the project is to integrate robots and cyber-physical systems directly into the human economy by using smart contracts. Having an established infrastructure on Ethereum and Polkadot, Robonomics allows engineers of smart cities and industry 4.0 zones to build trust among autonomous robots and provides people with direct access to them for ordering products and services. Robonomics users can turn their IoT devices into autonomous economic agents. The robot gets a wallet address and thus the ability to receive payments for the work done or pay for the services of other agents with no humans or bank involved. Robonomics uses blockchain technology to provide transparency and standardize the interaction between the network members. The developers can create open smart contacts for further usage in IoT & Robotics projects, while others may build their applications based on these public contracts. Discover more about Robonomics: https://robonomics.network/ What is a Robonomics Network (XRT) token? XRT is the utility token for the Robonomics Network, designed as the fuel to power interactions and transactions within a decentralized IoT and robotics ecosystem. It enables robots and cyber-physical systems to operate autonomously within blockchain environments, allowing for efficient machine-to-machine and human-to-machine transactions. XRT can be used to pay transaction fees on the parachains or purchase subscriptions for priority IoT services. The token operates across the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Kusama ecosystems. Users can interact with decentralized applications (dApps) through XRT, engage with Robonomics’ parachains, or connect with IoT devices using the Robot Operating System (ROS) and AIRA OS. To ensure long-term sustainability, XRT incorporates mechanisms to manage inflation and includes token-burning protocols to help control supply and demand. For more details on XRT: https://robonomics.network/xrt/
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
