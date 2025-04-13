Quint 价格 (QUINT)
今天 Quint (QUINT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 39.96K USD。QUINT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Quint 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Quint 当天价格变化为 +0.74%
- 其循环供应量为 183.78M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 QUINT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 QUINT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Quint 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Quint 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Quint 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Quint 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.74%
|30天
|$ 0
|-65.65%
|60天
|$ 0
|-78.28%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Quint 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+0.74%
+12.90%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
QUINT has been commissioned by a team of investors who have strived to build a legacy ecosystem that reflects their accomplishments in life. While catering to the needs of like-minded connoisseurs through bringing to them a Boutique NFT Marketplace, Team Quint also wanted to give a taste of luxury to QUINT’s worldwide token holders through its revolutionary super-staking platform. At Quint, we like to do things differently! That's why apart from the regular staking options, we are bringing to you Super-staking Pools. These pools will yield real-world incentives such as complimentary stays in your dream destinations, supercar experiences, discounts on property purchases, hotel bookings, restaurants, spas and much more while also offering breathtaking prizes through our Luxury Raffle Pools. QUINT's boutique NFT Marketplace will allow connoisseurs from across the globe to not just get their tailor-made NFTs designed by creative minds with an inherent eye for luxury but also get those freshly minted NFTs installed into Token Frames and delivered to their doorsteps. While building on the token's 'Super-staking Pools' concept, QUINT aims to add unique real-world collectibles to its treasury, the future upside of which will be distributed amongst the Super-staking Pool stakers. Another one of QUINT's key future goals is to develop luxury physical real estate and make the QUINT investors fractional owners in proportion of their investment in the Quint's DeFi ecosystem. These will be first of their kind DeFi usages in the crypto world and would ensure that the TVL of the Project has hard assets to boast of; not just borrowed tokens from a partner DeFi protocol
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
