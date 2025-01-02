Quadrant Protocol 价格 (EQUAD)
今天 Quadrant Protocol (EQUAD) 的实时价格为 0.00479248 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.60M USD。EQUAD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Quadrant Protocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.45K USD
- Quadrant Protocol 当天价格变化为 +2.10%
- 其循环供应量为 543.18M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EQUAD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EQUAD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Quadrant Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Quadrant Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005579103。
在过去60天内，Quadrant Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0010913262。
在过去90天内，Quadrant Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.10%
|30天
|$ -0.0005579103
|-11.64%
|60天
|$ +0.0010913262
|+22.77%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Quadrant Protocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.17%
+2.10%
-12.78%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. Quadrant aims to provide a blueprint for mapping disparate data sources. It will support proof of data authenticity and provenance via data stamping, the creation of “Constellations” (data smart contracts) for disparate data sources, and fair remuneration and incentive sharing. Data Consumers can trust the authenticity of the data they purchase, “Nurseries” (Data Producers) are compensated fairly every time their data is used, and “Pioneers” (Data Vendors) have the incentive to create innovative Constellations. This new transparent ecosystem ensures that companies get the authentic data they need. Where Quadrant has major potential for impact is the ability it provides “Elons” (the brightest data minds) to find linkages between different constellations and, in turn, create mega Constellations that can be used by Data Consumers to solve real-world problems. This is where Quadrant differentiates itself from its competitors. Quadrant is designed to work with both centralised and decentralised services. The architecture consists of the core Quadrant blockchain, clients (Data Producer, Data Consumer and Anchor), and Guardian Nodes. Quadrant will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism so that it can handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data into the network. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. For the time being, the Ethereum blockchain will be used for anchoring but it can be replaced by any public chain in the future if needed. Quadrant will utilise two different currencies for its network: eQuad and QUAD. QUAD, a utility token, is designed to be used solely on the network. It will be used to stamp data, support simple and complex access structures, simple and complex subscription payments, and for staking by Elons. eQuad is an ERC-20-compliant token that will be sold during the Token Generation Event (TGE). It may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant mainnet is launched.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 EQUAD 兑换 AUD
A$0.007667968
|1 EQUAD 兑换 GBP
￡0.003833984
|1 EQUAD 兑换 EUR
€0.0046007808
|1 EQUAD 兑换 USD
$0.00479248
|1 EQUAD 兑换 MYR
RM0.0214223856
|1 EQUAD 兑换 TRY
₺0.1692224688
|1 EQUAD 兑换 JPY
¥0.752898608
|1 EQUAD 兑换 RUB
₽0.5391060752
|1 EQUAD 兑换 INR
₹0.41095516
|1 EQUAD 兑换 IDR
Rp77.2980536944
|1 EQUAD 兑换 PHP
₱0.2775325168
|1 EQUAD 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.2432662848
|1 EQUAD 兑换 BRL
R$0.0297613008
|1 EQUAD 兑换 CAD
C$0.0069011712
|1 EQUAD 兑换 BDT
৳0.57270136
|1 EQUAD 兑换 NGN
₦7.4072091632
|1 EQUAD 兑换 UAH
₴0.2018113328
|1 EQUAD 兑换 VES
Bs0.24441648
|1 EQUAD 兑换 PKR
Rs1.335664176
|1 EQUAD 兑换 KZT
₸2.5157165264
|1 EQUAD 兑换 THB
฿0.16414244
|1 EQUAD 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1576246672
|1 EQUAD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.004313232
|1 EQUAD 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0372375696
|1 EQUAD 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0484519728