PUMPKIN TOKEN（PUMPKIN）信息

Pumpkin Token is a unique cryptocurrency inspired by a true story of redemption and second chances. The token is named after Pumpkin the Cat, who saved a man’s life during his struggle with addiction, symbolizing hope and resilience. Pumpkin Token combines emotional significance with practical utility in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Users can stake or use the token for yield farming within a dedicated dApp, earning rewards while contributing to a project rooted in community values. Additionally, the token supports mental health awareness initiatives, with plans to allocate a portion of fees to charitable causes, making it both meaningful and functional.