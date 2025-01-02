Presearch 价格 (PRE)
今天 Presearch (PRE) 的实时价格为 0.01271575 USD。目前其市值为 $ 7.50M USD。PRE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Presearch 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 86.85K USD
- Presearch 当天价格变化为 +10.28%
- 其循环供应量为 590.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PRE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PRE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Presearch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00118543。
在过去30天内，Presearch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0037498721。
在过去60天内，Presearch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0073001146。
在过去90天内，Presearch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00433107208673233。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00118543
|+10.28%
|30天
|$ -0.0037498721
|-29.48%
|60天
|$ +0.0073001146
|+57.41%
|90天
|$ +0.00433107208673233
|+51.65%
Presearch 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.26%
+10.28%
+5.03%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch Tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. In a world where one company controls 77% of all searches, influencing trillions of dollars in spending, shaping perceptions and effectively acting as the primary gatekeeper to the Internet, a new, open and community-driven search engine is a necessity. Presearch has an innovative go-to-market strategy to target the most frequent searchers - web workers - and gain early adoption, on our way to releasing future versions of the open source platform that will utilize a blockchain-based index, curated by the community.
