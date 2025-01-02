Powerledger 价格 (POWR)
今天 Powerledger (POWR) 的实时价格为 0.269941 USD。目前其市值为 $ 142.99M USD。POWR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Powerledger 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 17.15M USD
- Powerledger 当天价格变化为 +0.43%
- 其循环供应量为 529.76M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 POWR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 POWR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Powerledger 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0011689。
在过去30天内，Powerledger 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0508200104。
在过去60天内，Powerledger 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1094524913。
在过去90天内，Powerledger 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0677592775623937。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0011689
|+0.43%
|30天
|$ -0.0508200104
|-18.82%
|60天
|$ +0.1094524913
|+40.55%
|90天
|$ +0.0677592775623937
|+33.51%
Powerledger 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.61%
+0.43%
+15.40%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Powerledger (POWR) is a technology company that builds software for distributed and decentralised energy markets for a sustainable future. It has developed a blockchain-based platform that enables the tracking and trading of energy, flexibility services and environmental commodities. Its goal is to provide the platform for a fully modernised, market-driven grid that offers consumers a choice in their energy while driving the democratisation of power. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Powerledger operates in more than 10 countries. Powerledger operates on two blockchain layers; the POWR token is issued on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, and the Powerledger blockchain - a native Solana based blockchain to process energy transactions on a more scalable network. The POWR token is an ERC-20 token that acts as a licence required for businesses such as; utilities, renewable energy operators, microgrids, companies committed to 100% renewable energy and property developers to access Powerledger’s platform, and will be able to be used to pay for transactions on the Powerledger blockchain in future. In 2015, 30 countries had reached grid parity, meaning that the price of solar-generated energy was equal to or less than the cost of local retail electricity. Powerledger combines renewable energy and blockchain technology to offer energy solutions that are cheaper and more sustainable than traditional energy alternatives. Powerledger was founded in 2016 to solve a pressing problem: Energy that comes from solar and wind is intermittent and lacks the steady quality that fossil fuels provide, and this causes problems for the grid. Powerledger’s approach was to create a highly agile market that could help regulate this intermittency and start to create a transition to a more responsive, distributed network with better storage. Powerledger’s software is used by utilities and large corporations to track, trace, and trade every kilowatt of energy to improve grid stability.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 POWR 兑换 AUD
A$0.4319056
|1 POWR 兑换 GBP
￡0.2159528
|1 POWR 兑换 EUR
€0.25914336
|1 POWR 兑换 USD
$0.269941
|1 POWR 兑换 MYR
RM1.20663627
|1 POWR 兑换 TRY
₺9.5289173
|1 POWR 兑换 JPY
¥42.41582933
|1 POWR 兑换 RUB
₽30.37106191
|1 POWR 兑换 INR
₹23.14744075
|1 POWR 兑换 IDR
Rp4,353.88648723
|1 POWR 兑换 PHP
₱15.63228331
|1 POWR 兑换 EGP
￡E.13.70490457
|1 POWR 兑换 BRL
R$1.67903302
|1 POWR 兑换 CAD
C$0.38871504
|1 POWR 兑换 BDT
৳32.2579495
|1 POWR 兑换 NGN
₦417.21811019
|1 POWR 兑换 UAH
₴11.36721551
|1 POWR 兑换 VES
Bs13.766991
|1 POWR 兑换 PKR
Rs75.2325567
|1 POWR 兑换 KZT
₸141.70012913
|1 POWR 兑换 THB
฿9.24547925
|1 POWR 兑换 TWD
NT$8.87835949
|1 POWR 兑换 CHF
Fr0.2429469
|1 POWR 兑换 HKD
HK$2.09744157
|1 POWR 兑换 MAD
.د.م2.72910351