Nano 价格 (XNO)
今天 Nano (XNO) 的实时价格为 1.42 USD。目前其市值为 $ 189.63M USD。XNO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Nano 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.02M USD
- Nano 当天价格变化为 +15.21%
- 其循环供应量为 133.25M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XNO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XNO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Nano 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.187763。
在过去30天内，Nano 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2786193360。
在过去60天内，Nano 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +1.1829797060。
在过去90天内，Nano 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.6012371980592299。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.187763
|+15.21%
|30天
|$ -0.2786193360
|-19.62%
|60天
|$ +1.1829797060
|+83.31%
|90天
|$ +0.6012371980592299
|+73.43%
Nano 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.08%
+15.21%
-3.42%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Nano, a low-latency cryptocurrency built on an innovative block-lattice data structure offering unlimited scalability and no transaction fees. Nano by design is a simple protocol with the sole purpose of being a high-performance cryptocurrency. The Nano protocol can run on low-power hardware, allowing it to be a practical, decentralized cryptocurrency for everyday use. The original Nano (RailBlocks) paper and first beta implementation were published in December, 2014, making it one of the first Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) based cryptocurrencies [6]. Soon after, other DAG cryptocurrencies began to develop, most notably DagCoin/Byteball and IOTA. These DAG-based cryptocurrencies broke the blockchain mold, improving system performance and security. Byteball achieves consensus by relying on a “main-chain” comprised of honest, reputable and user-trusted “witnesses”, while IOTA achieves consensus via the cumulative PoW of stacked transactions. Nano achieves consensus via a balance-weighted vote on conflicting transactions. This consensus system provides quicker, more deterministic transactions while still maintaining a strong, decentralized system. Nano continues this development and has positioned itself as one of the highest performing cryptocurrencies. Nano is a trustless, feeless, low-latency cryptocurrency that utilizes a novel blocklattice structure and delegated Proof of Stake voting. The network requires minimal resources, no high-power mining hardware, and can process high transaction throughput. All of this is achieved by having individual blockchains for each account, eliminating access issues and inefficiencies of a global data-structure. We identified possible attack vectors on the system and presented arguments on how Nano is resistant to these forms of attacks. Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Nano.
