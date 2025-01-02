Mellow Man 图标

$0.01776042
-3.60%(1D)

今天 Mellow Man (MELLOW) 的价格

今天 Mellow Man (MELLOW) 的实时价格为 0.0177701 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.23M USD。MELLOW 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Mellow Man 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.58K USD
- Mellow Man 当天价格变化为 -3.57%
- 其循环供应量为 69.42M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 MELLOW兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MELLOW 价格信息的首选平台。

Mellow Man (MELLOW) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Mellow Man 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00065897878139316
在过去30天内，Mellow Man 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0062054486
在过去60天内，Mellow Man 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0121765558
在过去90天内，Mellow Man 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.05030187655417889

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.00065897878139316-3.57%
30天$ -0.0062054486-34.92%
60天$ -0.0121765558-68.52%
90天$ -0.05030187655417889-73.89%

Mellow Man (MELLOW) 价格分析

Mellow Man 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.01669109
$ 0.01871721
$ 0.227692
+0.06%

-3.57%

-18.92%

Mellow Man (MELLOW) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 1.23M
$ 9.58K
69.42M
什么是Mellow Man (MELLOW)

Mellow Man is a laid-back and carefree character who is a friend of Pepe, Brett, and the rest of the Boys Club gang, he's always down for a good time and loves hanging out with his friends, As a member of the Boys Club, Mellow Man shares a strong bond with Pepe, Brett. Mellow Man is fiercely loyal and will do whatever it takes to support his friends. Pepe & Brett are now pulling $MELLOW up , there fellow friend needs to fly with them , its time for the last member of the Boys club to fly from 100s of thousands to millions to billions, to make there father Matt Furie proud. 5% of the token supply has been sent to Matt Furie in recognition of his work.

Mellow Man (MELLOW) 资源

大家还在问：关于 Mellow Man (MELLOW) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

