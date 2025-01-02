Mellow Man 价格 (MELLOW)
今天 Mellow Man (MELLOW) 的实时价格为 0.0177701 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.23M USD。MELLOW 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Mellow Man 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.58K USD
- Mellow Man 当天价格变化为 -3.57%
- 其循环供应量为 69.42M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MELLOW兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MELLOW 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Mellow Man 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00065897878139316。
在过去30天内，Mellow Man 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0062054486。
在过去60天内，Mellow Man 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0121765558。
在过去90天内，Mellow Man 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.05030187655417889。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00065897878139316
|-3.57%
|30天
|$ -0.0062054486
|-34.92%
|60天
|$ -0.0121765558
|-68.52%
|90天
|$ -0.05030187655417889
|-73.89%
Mellow Man 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.06%
-3.57%
-18.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Mellow Man is a laid-back and carefree character who is a friend of Pepe, Brett, and the rest of the Boys Club gang, he's always down for a good time and loves hanging out with his friends, As a member of the Boys Club, Mellow Man shares a strong bond with Pepe, Brett. Mellow Man is fiercely loyal and will do whatever it takes to support his friends. Pepe & Brett are now pulling $MELLOW up , there fellow friend needs to fly with them , its time for the last member of the Boys club to fly from 100s of thousands to millions to billions, to make there father Matt Furie proud. 5% of the token supply has been sent to Matt Furie in recognition of his work.
|1 MELLOW 兑换 AUD
A$0.02843216
|1 MELLOW 兑换 GBP
￡0.01421608
|1 MELLOW 兑换 EUR
€0.017059296
|1 MELLOW 兑换 USD
$0.0177701
|1 MELLOW 兑换 MYR
RM0.079432347
|1 MELLOW 兑换 TRY
₺0.627462231
|1 MELLOW 兑换 JPY
¥2.79345972
|1 MELLOW 兑换 RUB
₽1.981188449
|1 MELLOW 兑换 INR
₹1.523786075
|1 MELLOW 兑换 IDR
Rp286.614476003
|1 MELLOW 兑换 PHP
₱1.029421893
|1 MELLOW 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.902010276
|1 MELLOW 兑换 BRL
R$0.109819218
|1 MELLOW 兑换 CAD
C$0.025588944
|1 MELLOW 兑换 BDT
৳2.12352695
|1 MELLOW 兑换 NGN
₦27.507759398
|1 MELLOW 兑换 UAH
₴0.747410406
|1 MELLOW 兑换 VES
Bs0.9062751
|1 MELLOW 兑换 PKR
Rs4.949861355
|1 MELLOW 兑换 KZT
₸9.328058593
|1 MELLOW 兑换 THB
฿0.609159028
|1 MELLOW 兑换 TWD
NT$0.584280888
|1 MELLOW 兑换 CHF
Fr0.01599309
|1 MELLOW 兑换 HKD
HK$0.138073677
|1 MELLOW 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.17947801