什么是Mellow Man (MELLOW)

Mellow Man is a laid-back and carefree character who is a friend of Pepe, Brett, and the rest of the Boys Club gang, he's always down for a good time and loves hanging out with his friends, As a member of the Boys Club, Mellow Man shares a strong bond with Pepe, Brett. Mellow Man is fiercely loyal and will do whatever it takes to support his friends. Pepe & Brett are now pulling $MELLOW up , there fellow friend needs to fly with them , its time for the last member of the Boys club to fly from 100s of thousands to millions to billions, to make there father Matt Furie proud. 5% of the token supply has been sent to Matt Furie in recognition of his work.

Mellow Man (MELLOW) 资源 官网