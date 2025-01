什么是Maya Protocol (CACAO)

Maya Protocol is a Cosmos SDK-based decentralized liquidity protocol that enables native swaps across blockchains in a non-custodial manner. It is a friendly fork of THORChain that maintains backward compatibility and complements it with new unique features, and innovation, such as Liquidity Nodes. Like THORChain, Maya does not peg or wrap assets, and does not use bridges. It allows users to swap real native assets, fully permissionless, no KYC, and self-custody, minimizing exposure to centralized and counterparty risks.

