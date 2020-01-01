MARBITZ（BITZ）信息

Marbitz simply put is based on the old school marble runs. Marbitz is the modern day crypto alternative where you can earn weekly rewards from holding & using your tokens. Built with the community for the community. In the planning and execution of this project the community has been a pivotal part of it. Linked directly back to the 2Bit Crypto YouTube channel allows this to not only be different in the defi space but been the only project you need in the space. The two most undervalued elements in this space for any project is Trust and Transparency. Marbitz is here to be the only project delivering both.