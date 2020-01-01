Notcoin（NOT）代币经济学
Notcoin（NOT）信息
Notcoin 最初是一款病毒式传播的 Telegram 游戏，透过点击赚钱的挖矿机制让许多用户进入了 web3。
Notcoin（NOT）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Notcoin（NOT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Notcoin（NOT）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 NOT 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
Notcoin (NOT) is a community-driven token designed to onboard users into Web3 via a tap-to-earn game. Its token economics are crafted around mass adoption, reward-driven engagement, and gradual decentralization, but with unique caveats compared to traditional DeFi tokens.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Origin: NOT tokens were initially distributed via a tap-to-earn game on Telegram, where users "mined" tokens by tapping on their screens. This method served as an airdrop-like mechanism, providing early users with allocations based on their in-game activity.
- Total Supply: The exact hard cap is not listed in the retrieved data, but public references suggest the token’s supply was fully minted at the time of the token generation event (TGE), with no ongoing inflation or further minting mechanisms.
- Launch: The TGE happened simultaneously with the token listing on major exchanges. There is no ongoing emission or mining; all supply was pre-allocated during the initial event.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While precise percentages are not directly available in the retrieved data, the known allocations typically include community rewards, team, treasury, ecosystem development, and possibly investors. The structure prioritizes wide distribution, as evidenced by NOT overtaking Shiba Inu (SHIB) as one of the most widely held tokens, with approximately 3 million holders.
Example Allocation Table (Not Actual Data—Illustrative Purposes Only):
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Approx. Unlock/Vesting
|Tap-to-Earn/Game
|Distributed to game participants
|Largely liquid at TGE
|Team & Advisors
|Founders, project, and advisory allocation
|Locked, released on schedule
|Treasury & Ecosystem
|Protocol development, partnerships, growth
|Vesting, scheduled unlocking
|Investors
|Early backers, if any
|Subject to vesting/locking
|Marketing/Airdrops
|Growth and incentivization efforts
|Varies, usually partially liquid
Precise actual breakdown is subject to further official disclosures and is not found in this search.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Primary Use: NOT is used as an in-game reward within the Notcoin ecosystem, incentivizing user activity, social engagement, and possibly other Telegram Mini App integrations.
- Incentives: The primary incentive is user reward for participation. There is no explicit staking mechanism or protocol-level yield as with DeFi tokens.
- Liquidity & Trading: Post-launch, NOT is tradable on various centralized and decentralized exchanges, with no external utility (e.g., no network fees or governance at launch). The broad distribution is itself an incentive for new users to join and participate.
4. Locking & Vesting Mechanism
- Locking: Allocation to teams, early contributors, and possibly ecosystem development is typically locked at TGE, with a staged vesting schedule to avoid large, sudden inflows of supply.
- Cliff & Vesting: Standard industry vesting mechanisms often employ an initial cliff (no tokens unlocked) followed by linear or periodic vesting (e.g., monthly, quarterly). This aligns the interest of the team and stakeholders with long-term project growth.
- No Emissions: Since Notcoin does not have ongoing emissions, only vesting accounts for future unlocks.
5. Unlocking Schedule
Available structured unlock data for Notcoin is minimal, with the compute agent confirming that critical parameters (like max supply, per-category unlock, and schedule) were not publicly detailed in the datasets queried. However, standard practice—with examples from similar projects—would see:
- Immediate liquidity for tap-to-earn participants post-TGE.
- Team/Advisory/Treasury tokens locked, unlocking linearly over 12–36 months.
- Ecosystem/investor portions similarly subject to vesting schedules.
6. Notcoin: Adoption and Implications
- Adoption: With ~3 million unique holders, Notcoin overtook well-known tokens like Shiba Inu and PEPE, highlighting a highly successful mass-distribution and onboarding campaign.
- Ecosystem Impact: The rapid and broad distribution builds a vast base of users, but may also result in high initial volatility if many participants choose to sell their tokens once liquid.
- Long-term Sustainability: The lack of ongoing emissions, focus on a single onboarding event, and post-TGE gamification strategy mark Notcoin as an experimental social distribution token rather than a traditional economic protocol.
Summary Table: Notcoin Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|One-time airdrop (tap-to-earn) at TGE; no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|Majorly to community via game, plus team, treasury, ecosystem (exact split undisclosed)
|Usage/Incentive
|Reward for engagement, onboarding to Web3; tradable token post-TGE
|Locking
|Team/advisor/treasury allocations vested over time; cliff+linear vesting likely
|Unlocking
|Game rewards liquid; remaining unlock per schedule over 1–3 years
Limitations & Context
- Transparency: As of June 2025, Notcoin’s full, granular tokenomics (precise per-category allocations, vesting durations, cliffs, and unlock dates) remain partially undisclosed in public, source-verified data.
- Best Practices: Projects usually disclose a downloadable or visual vesting and unlock schedule, which is not currently public for Notcoin. This may change as the project matures.
- Market Dynamics: Instant, high-volume token holder distribution prompts both unique network growth opportunities and potential market volatility until long-term holders are established.
Actionable Insights
- If you are a participant or investor, be aware of potential future unlock events (likely team or treasury), as typical vesting cliffs expire 12–24 months post-launch.
- Regularly check official Notcoin channels or reputable aggregators for updates on unlock schedules and future incentives.
Note: The above is synthesized from the latest available data and analogous structures from similar projects. The actual Notcoin whitepaper or tokenomics page may contain future updates.
Notcoin（NOT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Notcoin（NOT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 NOT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
NOT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 NOT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 NOT 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
