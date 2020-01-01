LORDS（LORDS）信息

$LORDS is the native token of the Realmverse. The Realms + Bibliotheca team is building a massively multiplayer strategy game on StarkNet. Realms are part of the greater Loot ecosystem.

$LORDS will be the token on StarkNet that users will transact with on a native AMM and NFT marketplace. $LORDS will be emitted to active participants within the game

The game is in active development and the $LORDS token is currently being distributed to holders of the Realms NFTs before the main launch of the game.