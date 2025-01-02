LORDS 价格 (LORDS)
今天 LORDS (LORDS) 的实时价格为 0.157779 USD。目前其市值为 $ 25.20M USD。LORDS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LORDS 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 304.17K USD
- LORDS 当天价格变化为 +10.71%
- 其循环供应量为 159.61M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LORDS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LORDS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LORDS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.01526691。
在过去30天内，LORDS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0186328636。
在过去60天内，LORDS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3374754122。
在过去90天内，LORDS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.11049788260163254。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01526691
|+10.71%
|30天
|$ -0.0186328636
|-11.80%
|60天
|$ +0.3374754122
|+213.89%
|90天
|$ +0.11049788260163254
|+233.70%
LORDS 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.02%
+10.71%
+12.90%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$LORDS is the native token of the Realmverse. The Realms + Bibliotheca team is building a massively multiplayer strategy game on StarkNet. Realms are part of the greater Loot ecosystem. $LORDS will be the token on StarkNet that users will transact with on a native AMM and NFT marketplace. $LORDS will be emitted to active participants within the game The game is in active development and the $LORDS token is currently being distributed to holders of the Realms NFTs before the main launch of the game.
