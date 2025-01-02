什么是LORDS (LORDS)

$LORDS is the native token of the Realmverse. The Realms + Bibliotheca team is building a massively multiplayer strategy game on StarkNet. Realms are part of the greater Loot ecosystem. $LORDS will be the token on StarkNet that users will transact with on a native AMM and NFT marketplace. $LORDS will be emitted to active participants within the game The game is in active development and the $LORDS token is currently being distributed to holders of the Realms NFTs before the main launch of the game.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

LORDS (LORDS) 资源 官网