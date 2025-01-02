什么是LooPIN Network (LOOPIN)

Addressing the core challenges of coordination, pricing, and liquidity in decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), the PinFi protocol introduces a distinctive dynamic pricing mechanism. It enables providers to allocate excess computing resources to a “dissipative” PinFi liquidity pool, distinct from traditional DeFi liquidity pools, ensuring seamless access for clients at equitable, market-based prices. This approach significantly reduces the costs of accessing computing power, potentially to as low as 1% compared to existing services, while simultaneously enhancing security and dependability. The PinFi protocol is poised to transform the dynamics of supply and demand in computing power networks, setting a new standard for efficiency and accessibility. - PinFi, the groundbreaking Physical Infrastructure Finance protocol that's revolutionizing the way we access and distribute computing resources. In an era where AI computing power is as essential as electricity, PinFi stands at the forefront of the digital revolution, introducing a novel approach to pooling, distributing, and financing computing resources across networks. This not only makes such resources more accessible and affordable but also ensures a more efficient and equitable distribution of computing power.

