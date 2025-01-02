LCX 价格 (LCX)
今天 LCX (LCX) 的实时价格为 0.256693 USD。目前其市值为 $ 240.36M USD。LCX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
LCX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.50M USD
- LCX 当天价格变化为 +16.05%
- 其循环供应量为 936.70M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LCX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LCX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，LCX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.03550258。
在过去30天内，LCX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0605452538。
在过去60天内，LCX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.5047556476。
在过去90天内，LCX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.08731681204406036。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.03550258
|+16.05%
|30天
|$ -0.0605452538
|-23.58%
|60天
|$ +0.5047556476
|+196.64%
|90天
|$ +0.08731681204406036
|+51.55%
LCX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.27%
+16.05%
-5.36%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
LCX.com - Innovating Capital Markets. Solutions for compliant digital assets and security tokens. LCX is a secure and compliant platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency. LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) and offices in Crypto-Valley Zug (Switzerland), New Delhi (India) and Chicago (USA). LCX has obtained 8 crypto-related registrations by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein, operates in accordance with the new blockchain laws and has introduced a comprehensive crypto compliance suite. LCX AG, the legal entity behind LCX.com, has a registered share capital of 1 Million CHF. LCX is a proud member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and has been named Blockchain Pioneer by the Blockchain Research Institute Canada. The advisory board of LCX includes leading thought leader Don Tapscott (Author of Blockchain Revolution), Jimmy Wales (Founder of Wikipedia), Yat Siu (Chairman at Animoca Brands), and others. In addition to LCX Exchange, LCX.com has launched a second layer DeFi protocol enabling limit orders at Uniswap (LCX DeFi Terminal), an advanced trading terminal for all major cryptocurrency exchanges (LCX Terminal), regulated price oracles and crypto reference prices, an end to end tokenization platform for security tokens and a token sale manager for compliant initial coin offerings (ICO's and IEO's). The LCX Token ($LCX) is the fuel of the LCX.com platform and LCX Cryptocurrency Exchange. LCX Token works as a long-term sustainable incentive mechanism to motivate various stakeholders to participate in the ecosystem. LCX Token is an exchange based utility token which grants all users a reduction of up to 50% trading fees at LCX’s compliant digital asset exchange and many more benefits. More Information available at www.LCX.com
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
