iLuminary Token（ILMT）代币经济学

深入了解 iLuminary Token（ILMT），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
更新时间：2025-11-10 14:24:10 (UTC+8)
iLuminary Token（ILMT）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 iLuminary Token（ILMT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 171.80K
总供应量：
$ 139.39M
流通量：
$ 15.96M
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 1.50M
最高价：
$ 0.03000248
最低价：
$ 0.00183544
当前价格：
$ 0.0107671
iLuminary Token（ILMT）信息

🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility.

🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security.

🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth.

🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency.

🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships.

🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex

币种官网：
https://iluminary.ai/
币种白皮书：
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-iJV6mHPQNl2Ck9xZfQjFqXBGUHRSbGO/view?usp=drive_link

iLuminary Token（ILMT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 iLuminary Token（ILMT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 ILMT 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

ILMT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 ILMT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ILMT 代币的实时价格吧！

ILMT 价格预测

想知道 ILMT 的未来走势吗？我们的 ILMT 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

