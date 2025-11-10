iLuminary Token（ILMT）代币经济学
iLuminary Token（ILMT）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 iLuminary Token（ILMT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
iLuminary Token（ILMT）信息
🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility.
🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security.
🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth.
🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency.
🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships.
🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex
iLuminary Token（ILMT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 iLuminary Token（ILMT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ILMT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ILMT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ILMT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ILMT 代币的实时价格吧！
ILMT 价格预测
想知道 ILMT 的未来走势吗？我们的 ILMT 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
热门
目前热门备受市场关注的加密货币
最高成交量
按交易量计算交易量最大的加密货币
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密货币