iLuminary Token 价格 (ILMT)
--
-0.00%
-24.98%
-24.98%
iLuminary Token（ILMT）当前实时价格为 $0.01345876。过去 24 小时内，ILMT 的交易价格在 $ 0.01341308 至 $ 0.01345948 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。ILMT 的历史最高价为 $ 0.03000248，历史最低价为 $ 0.00183544。
从短期表现来看，ILMT 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 --，过去 24 小时内变动为 -0.00%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -24.98%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。
iLuminary Token 的当前市值为 $ 214.75K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。ILMT 的流通量为 15.96M，总供应量是 139389969.730026，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 1.88M。
今天内，iLuminary Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，iLuminary Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0347046010。
在过去60天内，iLuminary Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0191939979。
在过去90天内，iLuminary Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.005158829561825501。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30天
|$ +0.0347046010
|+257.86%
|60天
|$ +0.0191939979
|+142.61%
|90天
|$ +0.005158829561825501
|+62.16%
🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility.
🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security.
🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth.
🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency.
🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships.
🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex
