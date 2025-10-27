iLuminary Token 当前实时价格为 0.01345876 USD。跟踪 ILMT 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 ILMT 价格趋势。iLuminary Token 当前实时价格为 0.01345876 USD。跟踪 ILMT 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 ILMT 价格趋势。

$0.01345876
0.00%1D
此币种数据来自第三方，MEXC 仅作为信息聚合平台。探索 MEXC 现货查看已上线币种！
iLuminary Token (ILMT) 实时价格图表
页面数据最近更新时间：2025-10-27 10:22:24 (UTC+8)

iLuminary Token（ILMT）价格信息 (USD)

24 小时价格变化区间：
$ 0.01341308
24H最低价
$ 0.01345948
24H最高价

$ 0.01341308
$ 0.01345948
$ 0.03000248
$ 0.00183544
--

-0.00%

-24.98%

-24.98%

iLuminary Token（ILMT）当前实时价格为 $0.01345876。过去 24 小时内，ILMT 的交易价格在 $ 0.01341308$ 0.01345948 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。ILMT 的历史最高价为 $ 0.03000248，历史最低价为 $ 0.00183544

从短期表现来看，ILMT 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 --，过去 24 小时内变动为 -0.00%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -24.98%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。

iLuminary Token（ILMT）市场信息

$ 214.75K
--
$ 1.88M
15.96M
139,389,969.730026
iLuminary Token 的当前市值为 $ 214.75K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。ILMT 的流通量为 15.96M，总供应量是 139389969.730026，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 1.88M

iLuminary Token（ILMT）价格历史 USD

今天内，iLuminary Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，iLuminary Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0347046010
在过去60天内，iLuminary Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0191939979
在过去90天内，iLuminary Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.005158829561825501

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-0.00%
30天$ +0.0347046010+257.86%
60天$ +0.0191939979+142.61%
90天$ +0.005158829561825501+62.16%

什么是iLuminary Token (ILMT)

🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility.

🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security.

🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth.

🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency.

🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships.

🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

iLuminary Token (ILMT) 资源

官网

iLuminary Token 价格预测 (USD)

iLuminary Token（ILMT）在明天、下周、下个月将到达多少 USD 呢？您的 iLuminary Token（ILMT）资产在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年后、20 年后价值多少呢？您可以使用我们的价格预测工具来进行 iLuminary Token 的长期和短期价格预测。

现在就查看 iLuminary Token 价格预测

ILMT 兑换为当地货币

iLuminary Token（ILMT）代币经济

了解 iLuminary Token（ILMT）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 ILMT 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 iLuminary Token (ILMT) 的其他问题

iLuminary Token（ILMT）今日价格是多少？
ILMT 实时价格为 0.01345876 USD（以 USD 计），根据最新市场数据实时更新。
当前 ILMT 兑 USD 的价格是多少？
当前 ILMT 兑 USD 的价格为 $ 0.01345876。查看 MEXC 转换器 获取准确的币种兑换信息。
iLuminary Token 的市值是多少？
ILMT 的市值为 $ 214.75K USD。市值=当前价格 × 流通供应量。市值反映该币种的总市场价值及其排名。
ILMT 的流通供应量是多少？
ILMT 的流通供应量为 15.96M USD
ILMT 的历史最高价（ATH）是多少？
ILMT 的历史最高价是 0.03000248 USD
ILMT 的历史最低价（ATL）是多少？
ILMT 的历史最低价是 0.00183544 USD
ILMT 的交易量是多少？
ILMT 的 24 小时实时交易量为 -- USD
ILMT 今年会涨吗？
ILMT 是否会上涨取决于市场行情及项目发展。查看 ILMT 价格预测 获取更深入的分析。
iLuminary Token（ILMT）重要行业更新

时间 (UTC+8)类型资讯
10-26 23:17:37行业动态
比特币回升突破11.3万美元，以太坊突破4000美元
10-26 19:10:22行业动态
受「PING」爆火带动，x402交易笔数和交易地址数骤增数十倍
10-25 15:47:08行业动态
数据：持有100至1万枚ETH的地址群过去1周增持21.8万枚ETH
10-25 13:34:16行业动态
x402协议周交易笔数环比增涨492.63%
10-25 06:10:28行业动态
数据：今年以来沉寂7年以上比特币苏醒数量已创年度历史新高
10-24 21:49:00行业动态
Base生态部分代币开启上涨，PING、CLANKER与VIRTUAL热度居前

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

