Idexo 价格 (IDO)
今天 Idexo (IDO) 的实时价格为 0.02217673 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.72M USD。IDO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Idexo 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 138.75K USD
- Idexo 当天价格变化为 +0.09%
- 其循环供应量为 77.45M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IDO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IDO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Idexo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Idexo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001752227。
在过去60天内，Idexo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0065142747。
在过去90天内，Idexo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.005819142135444015。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.09%
|30天
|$ +0.0001752227
|+0.79%
|60天
|$ -0.0065142747
|-29.37%
|90天
|$ -0.005819142135444015
|-20.78%
Idexo 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.03%
+0.09%
+0.03%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Idexo has built a cross-chain NFT API that anyone can use to build NFTs and Marketplaces into their applications in just a few lines of code and a simplified economic model that enables transactions to happen with just an API key rather than a blockchain wallet and with stable pricing for methods on different chains such as Arweave, Avalanche, BSC, Ethereum and Polygon with more in the pipeline. This is especially useful for games and web applications and yet has broad use cases across many different industries and great appeal to the vast majority of developers who have yet to adopt blockchain. Idexo used its own platform to create novel innovations such as letting users mint NFTs on Twitter and Telegram with simple commands. These growth hacks led to rapid growth of the idexo Community to 30K on Telegram and 16K on Twitter in a few short months. Idexo has since turned this into a product called the Community Development Kit that any project can use to growth their user base with NFT-based programs. Idexo has recently signed its first CDK customer and has many more interested.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 IDO 兑换 AUD
A$0.035482768
|1 IDO 兑换 GBP
￡0.017741384
|1 IDO 兑换 EUR
€0.0212896608
|1 IDO 兑换 USD
$0.02217673
|1 IDO 兑换 MYR
RM0.0991299831
|1 IDO 兑换 TRY
₺0.7830603363
|1 IDO 兑换 JPY
¥3.4850731195
|1 IDO 兑换 RUB
₽2.4724836277
|1 IDO 兑换 INR
₹1.9014328302
|1 IDO 兑换 IDR
Rp357.6891434719
|1 IDO 兑换 PHP
₱1.2844762016
|1 IDO 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.1263561167
|1 IDO 兑换 BRL
R$0.1408222355
|1 IDO 兑换 CAD
C$0.0319344912
|1 IDO 兑换 BDT
৳2.650119235
|1 IDO 兑换 NGN
₦34.3291345054
|1 IDO 兑换 UAH
₴0.9327532638
|1 IDO 兑换 VES
Bs1.13101323
|1 IDO 兑换 PKR
Rs6.1773281415
|1 IDO 兑换 KZT
₸11.6412308789
|1 IDO 兑换 THB
฿0.7599965371
|1 IDO 兑换 TWD
NT$0.7291708824
|1 IDO 兑换 CHF
Fr0.019959057
|1 IDO 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1723131921
|1 IDO 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.223984973