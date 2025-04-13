iAgent Protocol 价格 ($AGNT)
今天 iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) 的实时价格为 0.00653109 USD。目前其市值为 $ 443.33K USD。$AGNT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
iAgent Protocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- iAgent Protocol 当天价格变化为 +0.41%
- 其循环供应量为 67.92M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $AGNT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $AGNT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，iAgent Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，iAgent Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，iAgent Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，iAgent Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.41%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
iAgent Protocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.12%
+0.41%
-18.33%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
We envision creating an innovative first of its kind digital asset class secured by blockchain that represents more than just a game character. The iAgent protocol creates Agents that embody the user’s personal gaming strategies, styles, and creativity all rolled into one. Developed from the user’s game footage, an Agent is a trainable digital representation of the user’s gaming persona that they control and monetize. iAgent protocol proposes a comprehensive solution that combines AI, Blockchain, and Gaming into a single, decentralized platform. It utilizes a consumer grade GPU computing power through Decentralized GPU Infrastructure Network in short ComputeHub for training intelligent Agents, a MarketHub for trading Agents and GameHub where these Agents are rented or leased and compete against other gamers.
