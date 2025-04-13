iAgent Protocol 图标

iAgent Protocol 价格 ($AGNT)

USD

iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) 实时价格图表

$0.00652755
$0.00652755$0.00652755
+0.30%(1D)

今天 iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) 的价格

今天 iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) 的实时价格为 0.00653109 USD。目前其市值为 $ 443.33K USD。$AGNT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
iAgent Protocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- iAgent Protocol 当天价格变化为 +0.41%
- 其循环供应量为 67.92M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 $AGNT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $AGNT 价格信息的首选平台。

iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) 价格表现 USD

今天内，iAgent Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，iAgent Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，iAgent Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，iAgent Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+0.41%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) 价格分析

iAgent Protocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.00646849
$ 0.00646849$ 0.00646849

$ 0.0067148
$ 0.0067148$ 0.0067148

$ 0.02863566
$ 0.02863566$ 0.02863566

-0.12%

+0.41%

-18.33%

iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 443.33K
$ 443.33K$ 443.33K

--
----

67.92M
67.92M 67.92M

什么是iAgent Protocol ($AGNT)

We envision creating an innovative first of its kind digital asset class secured by blockchain that represents more than just a game character. The iAgent protocol creates Agents that embody the user’s personal gaming strategies, styles, and creativity all rolled into one. Developed from the user’s game footage, an Agent is a trainable digital representation of the user’s gaming persona that they control and monetize. iAgent protocol proposes a comprehensive solution that combines AI, Blockchain, and Gaming into a single, decentralized platform. It utilizes a consumer grade GPU computing power through Decentralized GPU Infrastructure Network in short ComputeHub for training intelligent Agents, a MarketHub for trading Agents and GameHub where these Agents are rented or leased and compete against other gamers.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) 资源

白皮书
官网

大家还在问：关于 iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

$AGNT 兑换为当地货币

1 $AGNT 兑换 VND
167.46367869
1 $AGNT 兑换 AUD
A$0.0103844331
1 $AGNT 兑换 GBP
0.0049636284
1 $AGNT 兑换 EUR
0.0057473592
1 $AGNT 兑换 USD
$0.00653109
1 $AGNT 兑换 MYR
RM0.0288674178
1 $AGNT 兑换 TRY
0.2485732854
1 $AGNT 兑换 JPY
¥0.9372767259
1 $AGNT 兑换 RUB
0.5432560662
1 $AGNT 兑换 INR
0.5614124964
1 $AGNT 兑换 IDR
Rp108.8514564594
1 $AGNT 兑换 KRW
9.2770867905
1 $AGNT 兑换 PHP
0.3734477262
1 $AGNT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.3349142952
1 $AGNT 兑换 BRL
R$0.0382721874
1 $AGNT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0090129042
1 $AGNT 兑换 BDT
0.7918946625
1 $AGNT 兑换 NGN
10.3832575038
1 $AGNT 兑换 UAH
0.2697993279
1 $AGNT 兑换 VES
Bs0.46370739
1 $AGNT 兑换 PKR
Rs1.8273336711
1 $AGNT 兑换 KZT
3.3682137348
1 $AGNT 兑换 THB
฿0.2185955823
1 $AGNT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2114113833
1 $AGNT 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0239691003
1 $AGNT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0052901829
1 $AGNT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0506159475
1 $AGNT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0606085152
1 $AGNT 兑换 MXN
$0.132581127