iAgent Protocol（$AGNT）信息

We envision creating an innovative first of its kind digital asset class secured by blockchain that represents more than just a game character. The iAgent protocol creates Agents that embody the user’s personal gaming strategies, styles, and creativity all rolled into one. Developed from the user’s game footage, an Agent is a trainable digital representation of the user’s gaming persona that they control and monetize.

iAgent protocol proposes a comprehensive solution that combines AI, Blockchain, and Gaming into a single, decentralized platform. It utilizes a consumer grade GPU computing power through Decentralized GPU Infrastructure Network in short ComputeHub for training intelligent Agents, a MarketHub for trading Agents and GameHub where these Agents are rented or leased and compete against other gamers.