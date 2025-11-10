EquitEdge’ s vision is to make real estate investment affordable and easily accessible to everyone by providing a global platform operating well within the defined regulatory framework. Built on XDC Network, EquitEdge enables its users to invest in this prospective real estate sector and get key benefits such as competitive risk-adjusted returns, high tangible asset value, and attractive and stable income returns in the form of rent and leasing fees. Although real estate is a safe and stable source of income, it is one of the most illiquid assets and requires more entailing and long transaction processes and significant capital commitments. High transaction costs, land use regulations and other barriers make one’s entry into real estate different from various other asset classes. EquitEdge addresses these inefficiencies and inaccuracies in the real estate industry with the use of blockchain technology. EquitEdge specializes in offering fractional ownership of high-value real estate assets and provides its clients with a competitive edge in the market.