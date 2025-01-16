dTRINITY USD 价格 (DUSD)
今天 dTRINITY USD (DUSD) 的实时价格为 0.997809 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.60M USD。DUSD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
dTRINITY USD 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 11.48K USD
- dTRINITY USD 当天价格变化为 +0.19%
- 其循环供应量为 1.60M USD
今天内，dTRINITY USD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0019137。
在过去30天内，dTRINITY USD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，dTRINITY USD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，dTRINITY USD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0019137
|+0.19%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
dTRINITY USD 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.03%
+0.19%
+0.17%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
dTRINITY, a next-generation stablecoin liquidity protocol, is proud to announce its mainnet debut on the Fraxtal L2 network. The platform is designed to lower interest expenses and improve yields for stablecoin users, addressing the key challenge of rising credit costs in DeFi. At the core of dTRINITY is a protocol-native stablecoin (dUSD), which serves as the unified liquidity layer between its money markets (dLEND, an Aave v3 fork) and external liquidity pools (e.g., Curve). dUSD is backed 1:1 by an on-chain collateral reserve consisting of stablecoins such as USDC, FRAX, and DAI, as well as yieldcoins like sFRAX and sDAI. The earnings from the exogenous reserve are redirected to fund ongoing interest rebates for dUSD borrowers on dLEND, based on their outstanding debts, which reduces their effective borrowing costs. This mechanism not only stimulates borrowing demand but also drives more sustainable utilization and yields for dUSD lenders. dTRINITY is launching on Fraxtal as its genesis network in a strategic collaboration with Frax to optimize ecosystem liquidity and user incentives. Fraxtal is an EVM-equivalent rollup with a scalable smart contract platform and efficient execution environment powered by the OP stack. Users can take advantage of Fraxtal’s fast transaction speed, low gas fees, robust network security, and unique blockspace rewards, further enhancing their benefits.
