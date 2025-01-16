什么是dTRINITY USD (DUSD)

dTRINITY, a next-generation stablecoin liquidity protocol, is proud to announce its mainnet debut on the Fraxtal L2 network. The platform is designed to lower interest expenses and improve yields for stablecoin users, addressing the key challenge of rising credit costs in DeFi. At the core of dTRINITY is a protocol-native stablecoin (dUSD), which serves as the unified liquidity layer between its money markets (dLEND, an Aave v3 fork) and external liquidity pools (e.g., Curve). dUSD is backed 1:1 by an on-chain collateral reserve consisting of stablecoins such as USDC, FRAX, and DAI, as well as yieldcoins like sFRAX and sDAI. The earnings from the exogenous reserve are redirected to fund ongoing interest rebates for dUSD borrowers on dLEND, based on their outstanding debts, which reduces their effective borrowing costs. This mechanism not only stimulates borrowing demand but also drives more sustainable utilization and yields for dUSD lenders. dTRINITY is launching on Fraxtal as its genesis network in a strategic collaboration with Frax to optimize ecosystem liquidity and user incentives. Fraxtal is an EVM-equivalent rollup with a scalable smart contract platform and efficient execution environment powered by the OP stack. Users can take advantage of Fraxtal’s fast transaction speed, low gas fees, robust network security, and unique blockspace rewards, further enhancing their benefits.

