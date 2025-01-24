DEXAI 价格 (DEXAI)
今天 DEXAI (DEXAI) 的实时价格为 0.00033178 USD。目前其市值为 $ 356.78K USD。DEXAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
DEXAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 390.59K USD
- DEXAI 当天价格变化为 +106.33%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 DEXAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 DEXAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，DEXAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00017098。
在过去30天内，DEXAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，DEXAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，DEXAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00017098
|+106.33%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DEXAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+55.58%
+106.33%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
DexAI: DeFAI & Intent-Based AI Agent Integration in Crypto Introduction The DexAI project represents a groundbreaking initiative at the intersection of the Intent sector and Decentralized Finance powered by Artificial Intelligence (DeFAI). By leveraging intent-based solutions, DexAI aims to revolutionize how users interact with financial platforms, automating decision-making and execution through an advanced AI Agent framework. DexAI positions itself as a next-generation innovation, unlocking unprecedented efficiencies and opportunities in the crypto market. What is the Intent Sector in Crypto? The Intent sector in crypto refers to platforms and technologies that enable users to express their financial intents or goals, which are then executed automatically by intelligent systems. These intents can include trading strategies, portfolio adjustments, or specific transaction goals, all driven by smart contracts and AI algorithms. Key attributes of the Intent sector include: Efficiency: Simplifies complex financial tasks by automating execution. Customization: Tailors services based on individual user intents. Security: Ensures transparency and reliability through blockchain-backed operations. What is DexAI? DexAI is a unique integration of the Intent sector with DeFAI principles, built on an AI Agent foundation. This intelligent agent is designed to understand user intents, process real-time data, and execute actions autonomously across diverse DeFi platforms. DexAI not only simplifies access to financial tools but also optimizes performance for both novice and professional users. Core Features of DexAI 1. Intent Recognition and Automation DexAI’s AI Agent identifies and processes user intents, transforming them into executable actions. Supports intents such as arbitrage, liquidity provision, staking, or trading. Offers a seamless, intuitive interface to express financial goals. 2. Pair-Specific Indicator Development DexAI dynamically generates indicators tailored to specific trading pairs in seconds, providing users with actionable insights. AI-driven analytics adapt to market conditions. Maximizes accuracy and relevance for traders. 3. Real-Time Decision-Making The AI Agent evaluates live market data, optimizing decisions based on pre-set intents and conditions. Executes trades, adjusts portfolios, or recommends strategies in real-time. Minimizes risks through predictive modeling and anomaly detection. 4. Cross-Platform Compatibility DexAI integrates seamlessly with multiple DeFi platforms, ensuring a holistic experience. Enables intent execution across decentralized exchanges, liquidity pools, and staking platforms. Ensures interoperability with major blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain. 5. Enhanced Security and Transparency DexAI employs blockchain technology to secure user data and ensure accountability. Transactions and executions are recorded immutably. Users retain full control over their assets and intents. The Potential of DexAI DexAI is not just a tool but a transformative force in the crypto space. By merging the Intent sector with DeFAI, it creates a synergistic environment for innovation and growth: Democratizing Finance: Makes sophisticated tools accessible to all users, regardless of expertise. Increasing Efficiency: Automates repetitive tasks and optimizes outcomes. Fostering Innovation: Encourages the development of custom strategies and solutions. Conclusion DexAI marks the next evolutionary step in crypto, blending the power of AI-driven agents with the flexibility and innovation of the Intent sector and DeFAI. This integration promises to redefine how users interact with financial ecosystems, offering unmatched efficiency, customization, and security. As DexAI pioneers this revolutionary approach, it sets a new benchmark for intelligent automation in decentralized finance, empowering users to achieve their financial goals seamlessly and effectively.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 DEXAI 兑换 AUD
A$0.0005275302
|1 DEXAI 兑换 GBP
￡0.000265424
|1 DEXAI 兑换 EUR
€0.000315191
|1 DEXAI 兑换 USD
$0.00033178
|1 DEXAI 兑换 MYR
RM0.0014731032
|1 DEXAI 兑换 TRY
₺0.0118345926
|1 DEXAI 兑换 JPY
¥0.0517974936
|1 DEXAI 兑换 RUB
₽0.0331315508
|1 DEXAI 兑换 INR
₹0.0286956522
|1 DEXAI 兑换 IDR
Rp5.3512895734
|1 DEXAI 兑换 PHP
₱0.0194721682
|1 DEXAI 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0166818984
|1 DEXAI 兑换 BRL
R$0.0019641376
|1 DEXAI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0004744454
|1 DEXAI 兑换 BDT
৳0.0404804778
|1 DEXAI 兑换 NGN
₦0.5167904814
|1 DEXAI 兑换 UAH
₴0.0139413956
|1 DEXAI 兑换 VES
Bs0.01857968
|1 DEXAI 兑换 PKR
Rs0.0925201708
|1 DEXAI 兑换 KZT
₸0.1728009774
|1 DEXAI 兑换 THB
฿0.011263931
|1 DEXAI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.010849206
|1 DEXAI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.000298602
|1 DEXAI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0025812484
|1 DEXAI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0033178