Cove Quant 价格 (COVE)
今天 Cove Quant (COVE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 816.86K USD。COVE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Cove Quant 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 85.29K USD
- Cove Quant 当天价格变化为 -0.47%
- 其循环供应量为 999.94M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 COVE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 COVE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Cove Quant 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Cove Quant 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Cove Quant 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Cove Quant 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.47%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cove Quant 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.10%
-0.47%
-9.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Welcome to The Cove - a system processing real-time Solana transaction data on Pump.Fun. Our advanced algorithms generate market insights, create AI-driven visualizations, and deploy autonomous agent protocols to interact with the community. The Cove Ecosystem consists of features and tools that will allow you to look through wallets and assess patterns with tokens and buying activity; discover wallets that are continuously early to runners; and stay updated on notable wallets. Within the ecosystem you'll discover: The Cove Quant: Our AI-powered analyst that synthesizes the wealth of information from pump.fun. Through The Cove Quants’s Twitter/X account (@TheCoveQuant), you’ll gain access to expert analyses of notable wallets and Pump.Fun tokens from data pulled directly from The Cove. In addition to Cove Quant's feed on Twitter/X, you'll also be able to interact and prompt The Cove Quant directly in our Telegram. Pump.Fun Alpha Wallet Analysis A real time updating list of potential alpha wallets on pump.fun Wallet Cluster Analysis A real time view into the last 15 mins of buying activity on pump.fun looking for tokens with high shared maker similarity Top Activity Tokens aka The Universe Tokens under 500k that seem to be getting a lot of activity according to the AI Backrooms An upcoming feature with 2 AI agents that converse about recent market data and trends. Plans include potentially including voice and creating an AI podcast about real time events in the meme markets Our token $COVE fuels the platform's innovative features. $COVE was created as a fair launch via Pump.Fun, allowing everyone the equal opportunity to acquire $COVE on the market.
