Cove Quant（COVE）代币经济学
Cove Quant（COVE）信息
Welcome to The Cove - a system processing real-time Solana transaction data on Pump.Fun. Our advanced algorithms generate market insights, create AI-driven visualizations, and deploy autonomous agent protocols to interact with the community.
The Cove Ecosystem consists of features and tools that will allow you to look through wallets and assess patterns with tokens and buying activity; discover wallets that are continuously early to runners; and stay updated on notable wallets.
Within the ecosystem you'll discover:
The Cove Quant: Our AI-powered analyst that synthesizes the wealth of information from pump.fun. Through The Cove Quants’s Twitter/X account (@TheCoveQuant), you’ll gain access to expert analyses of notable wallets and Pump.Fun tokens from data pulled directly from The Cove. In addition to Cove Quant's feed on Twitter/X, you'll also be able to interact and prompt The Cove Quant directly in our Telegram.
Pump.Fun Alpha Wallet Analysis A real time updating list of potential alpha wallets on pump.fun
Wallet Cluster Analysis A real time view into the last 15 mins of buying activity on pump.fun looking for tokens with high shared maker similarity
Top Activity Tokens aka The Universe Tokens under 500k that seem to be getting a lot of activity according to the AI
Backrooms An upcoming feature with 2 AI agents that converse about recent market data and trends. Plans include potentially including voice and creating an AI podcast about real time events in the meme markets
Our token $COVE fuels the platform's innovative features. $COVE was created as a fair launch via Pump.Fun, allowing everyone the equal opportunity to acquire $COVE on the market.
Cove Quant（COVE）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Cove Quant（COVE）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Cove Quant（COVE）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Cove Quant（COVE）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 COVE 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
COVE 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 COVE 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 COVE 代币的实时价格吧！
COVE 价格预测
想知道 COVE 的未来走势吗？我们的 COVE 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。