什么是Cirus (CIRUS)

Cirus is a simple, yet powerful platform that turns your data into cryptocurrency. Cirus facilitates true ownership of your largest digital asset by enabling you to control, monetize and earn directly from your own data. The Cirus Platform unlocks your data asset, providing passive income and serving as the entry-point into the digital economy with connections to DeFi, Network rewards, or fiat offramps. While anyone can access the Cirus Platform and leverage the benefits of data ownership, the Cirus Device (a WiFi router) can also maximize your earning potential from all internet-enabled devices in your home. It’s your Data, Own it!

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Cirus (CIRUS) 资源 白皮书 官网