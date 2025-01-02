Bytecoin 价格 (BCN)
今天 Bytecoin (BCN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 6.28M USD。BCN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Bytecoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 39.38 USD
- Bytecoin 当天价格变化为 +6.57%
- 其循环供应量为 184.02B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BCN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BCN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Bytecoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Bytecoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Bytecoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Bytecoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.57%
|30天
|$ 0
|+28.55%
|60天
|$ 0
|+66.22%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bytecoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.37%
+6.57%
-2.66%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Bytecoin is the first cryptocurrency created with CryptoNote technology. Bytecoin allows users to make absolutely anonymous money transfers through the CryptoNote algorithm. CryptoNote uses CryptoNote ring signatures to provide anonymous transactions and allows you to sign a message on behalf of a group. The signature only proves the message was created by someone from the group, but all the possible signers are indistinguishable from each other. Even if outgoing transactions are untraceable, everyone may still be able to see the payments received and thus determine one's income. By using a variation of the Diffie-Hellman exchange protocol, a receiver has multiple unique one-time addresses derived from his single public key. After funds are sent to these addresses they can only be redeemed by the receiver; and it would be impossible to cross-link these payments. As a primarily peer-to-peer (p2p) payment system, Bytecoin has many of the same use-cases as Bitcoin. Created in 2012, Bytecoin is one of the earliest developed cryptocurrencies. Until recently, the team behind the coin has kept themselves anonymous. Now, though, they’ve opened up multiple communication channels, removed some layers of anonymity, and even built several local communities. Bitcoin’s PoW consensus algorithm heavily favors miners that use powerful GPU and ASIC machines over those trying to mine with CPUs. This causes the network to centralize around the more powerful miners. Bytecoin attempts to close the gap between these two classes of miners with a new algorithm, Egalitarian Proof-of-Work (PoW). Egalitarian PoW uses a version of skrypt, a proof of work function similar to the hashcash function used by Bitcoin. The difference between the two is that scrypt isn’t memory bound. Because of this, you can produce highly efficient CPU mining rigs. GPUs will always be about 10 times more effective, though. The Bytecoin project has been fairly fractured since its inception in July 2012. Previously, several isolated teams worked on the project without seemingly communicating with each other. This led to numerous forks and versions of the coin. In July 2017, the team decided to change their image and provide more transparency to the community. The team still remains pseudo-anonymous by only providing names and headshots on their webpage – no bios or social media links. But, it’s tough to expect more from a project that’s focused on privacy. The team has been busy at work refactoring their code and are planning to release a new public API on February 6, 2018. They’ll also be entering the Asian, Middle East, and African markets throughout 2018.
