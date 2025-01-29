BuildX 价格 (BUILDX)
今天 BuildX (BUILDX) 的实时价格为 0.00121537 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.22M USD。BUILDX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BuildX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 15.95K USD
- BuildX 当天价格变化为 +35.47%
- 其循环供应量为 999.83M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BUILDX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BUILDX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BuildX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00031819。
在过去30天内，BuildX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，BuildX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，BuildX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00031819
|+35.47%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BuildX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+5.92%
+35.47%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
BuildX is a next-generation token distribution platform built on the XRPL (XRP Ledger). The platform aims to revolutionize token distribution through advanced analytics, smart classification, and transparent reporting. By offering tools that simplify airdrops, provide real-time monitoring, and integrate AI-driven insights, BuildX supports projects, communities, and the overall ecosystem in fostering engagement, making data-driven decisions, and promoting transparency. The core features of BuildX include precision trading tools, AI-powered analytics, and a professional trading suite that caters to traders of all experience levels. The platform enables efficient and auditable token distribution with customizable systems for both straight and points-based airdrops. BuildX is designed to empower users with actionable insights, from identifying market trends to optimizing trading strategies. In addition to its robust trading and analytics capabilities, BuildX is committed to building a community-centric ecosystem. Through gamified reward mechanisms, fair token distribution, and continuous platform evolution, BuildX fosters loyalty and active participation. Its development roadmap highlights key milestones, including the launch of an airdrop SaaS platform, AI and machine learning integration, staking mechanisms, and advanced community features. BuildX tokens ($BuildX) play a central role in the ecosystem, with allocations dedicated to community growth, marketing, development, and operational sustainability. The project is committed to transparency, innovation, and the betterment of the XRPL ecosystem, aiming to create a more efficient, fair, and engaging trading environment for all participants.
