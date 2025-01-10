BluffCat 价格 (BLUFF)
今天 BluffCat (BLUFF) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 81.33K USD。BLUFF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BluffCat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 15.06 USD
- BluffCat 当天价格变化为 +1.64%
- 其循环供应量为 999.99M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BLUFF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BLUFF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BluffCat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，BluffCat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，BluffCat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，BluffCat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.64%
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.92%
|60天
|$ 0
|-69.82%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BluffCat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.58%
+1.64%
+3.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Bluffcat, the memecoin designed to provide access to secure and exclusive poker games.Using an Established Poker Platform To launch our project, we are leveraging an existing, widely-used, and secure poker platform. This allows us to offer our first games while we develop our own infrastructure. Token Launch & Distribution The launch of our token will be conducted with full transparency regarding its distribution, ensuring the stability of the project and building investor confidence. Community Development & Awareness Our efforts will focus on building a strong community and raising awareness of the project through communication campaigns. Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, along with basic marketing efforts to support the project launch. Phase 2: Platform Expansion & Development (Q1 2025) Development of Our Own Poker Platform We will begin the development of our own poker platform, including design, user experience (UX), and secure blockchain integration. A dedicated technical team will be assembled to create a unique experience for players. Community-Based Features Engage users to gather feedback and design features that meet player expectations. Beta Testing Phase Launching a beta version of the platform to a select group from the community to test features, gather feedback, and optimize the platform before the official launch. Phase 3: Official Launch of BluffCat Poker (Q2-Q3 2025) Full Platform Launch After the testing phase, the full launch of our poker platform will include complete integration of crypto transactions. We will offer poker games, tournaments, and a rewards system to incentivize players. Token Utilization Tokens can be used for game fees, tournaments, and rewards, increasing their value for users and investors. Strategic Partnerships Establish partnerships with other crypto projects and events to broaden the audience and strengthen the ecosystem. Phase 4: Diversification & New Game Formats (Q4 2025) Exclusive Tournaments & Special Events Launch of unique tournaments and special events to attract players of all levels and promote our platform more broadly. AI Optimization for Enhanced Gameplay Utilize artificial intelligence to improve gameplay fluidity, security, and overall player experience, optimizing the gaming conditions. Social Features Integrating social features like live chat, private clubs, and leaderboards to strengthen community engagement. Phase 5: Long-Term Vision (2026 and Beyond) BluffCat Ecosystem Continuously enhancing the poker platform with new features, social elements, and integration with other gaming ecosystems.
|1 BLUFF 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 BLUFF 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 BLUFF 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 BLUFF 兑换 USD
$--
|1 BLUFF 兑换 MYR
RM--
