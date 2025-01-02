Atari 价格 (ATRI)
今天 Atari (ATRI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 386.26K USD。ATRI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Atari 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.18 USD
- Atari 当天价格变化为 +3.60%
- 其循环供应量为 1.51B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ATRI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ATRI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Atari 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Atari 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Atari 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Atari 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.60%
|30天
|$ 0
|-28.47%
|60天
|$ 0
|+8.09%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Atari 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.57%
+3.60%
+19.95%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Atari Token’s mission is to bring decentralization and universality to the video game and interactive entertainment industry. The goal of the Atari Token is to be the utility token of reference within the video game and interactive entertainment world, either as an in-game token or as a means of exchange for services or products between individuals and/or companies. Atari aims to provide participants with the tools necessary to effectively use smart contracts and smart platforms and reach mass adoption as quickly as possible. The Atari Group has recently entered into many partnership agreements to progressively develop the adoption and the use cases of the Atari Token. The Atari Token is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar). For more information about the Atri Token, please visit the official Atari website. ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The Atari Token aims to offer easy integration, liquidity focused, skill-based, and casino accessibility. Atari aims for easy integration, by enabling other developers to easily integrate the Atari Token into their games. The company’s focus is to list the Atari Token on as many platforms as possible, allowing token holders to easily make exchanges for other currencies, therefore focusing on liquidity and traders’ experiences. Outside of this, Atari Chain is also working on innovative games, in which users can stake tokens against other players.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
